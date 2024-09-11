The Point, Sept. 11, 2024: Company withdraws concrete plant proposal in Archer

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

(Libby Clifton/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: In surprise move, construction company withdraws application for concrete mixing plant in Archer. "Arnold Construction’s withdrawal saved commissioners from having to vote on the controversial application. The company's attorney, Patrice Boyes, officially withdrew the application, bringing the lengthy meeting to a close at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday."

• Fresh Take Florida: Three more student protesters arrested at UF accept plea deals in criminal cases. "The three students – including one who is Jewish – each signed deferred prosecution agreements negotiated with the State Attorney’s Office offering to drop their criminal cases in six months if they were not arrested again, pay $150 in court fees and donate $150 to specific children’s charities."

• Mainstreet Daily News: GRU Authority officially files complaint against Gainesville, Barton. "The complaint, long anticipated and forecasted at GRU Authority meetings, attempts to stop a referendum placed on November’s general election ballot by the Gainesville City Commission."

• WUFT News: UF panel discusses stakes in the future of the Gulf of Mexico. "The main agreement among the four was that climate change, urbanization, human impact and economic factors play key roles in the challenges that the Gulf is facing today."

• The Alligator: C.B. Parker Elementary community struggles with transportation. "To accommodate families this school year, students in Campus Walk, Oakview and Corey Diamond Village will now be able to ride an existing bus to school. Stops have been added to accommodate this change, ACPS public information officer Jackie Johnson wrote in an email."

• Florida Storms: Today marks the hurricane seasons' peak, what's next as Hurricane Francine approaches the Gulf coast. "While it’s widely known that September 10 marks the peak of hurricane season, some would argue that the Atlantic basin may have missed the memo, despite the fact that Hurricane Francine is rapidly approaching the Gulf coast in the next 24 hours or so."

• WCJB: Oldest resident at Gainesville assisted living facility turns 102 years old. "Paul Chew, formally Fon Chew, moved to the country from China in the early 1950s. While he has been in the country for decades, Chew said it took him a while to learn how to speak English."

Around the state

Chef Mika Leon cooks cultivated chicken at a pop-up tasting for "lab-grown" meat produced by California-based Upside Foods, June 27, 2024, in Miami. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

• News Service of Florida: Federal judge will weigh putting a Florida cultivated meat law on ice. "UPSIDE Foods filed a lawsuit last month challenging the constitutionality of the law and requested a preliminary injunction. The lawsuit contends, in part, that a federal poultry-products law preempts Florida from imposing such a ban on the sale of 'cultivated meat.'"

• WUSF-Tampa: New College fires its dean of the library over trashed books. "Documents from Hausinger's lawyer, obtained from New College in a public records request, say that Hausinger was continuing a process that had been started by her predecessor, of removing library books that no longer aligned with the college's mission, or hadn't been checked out in years."

• Health News Florida: A mosquito-borne illness advisory for Sarasota County was issued due to West Nile. "Three sentinel chickens recently tested positive for West Nile virus in the county. While mosquitoes tend to be a year-round problem in Florida, heavy rains with flooding tend to increase their presence."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Suicide Lifeline 988 has success in Florida. "Brown-Woofter says when people call, text, or chat with the 988 Lifeline, they’re talking to trained crisis counselors who provide free and confidential emotional support."

• News Service of Florida: DeSantis defends abortion information placed online by a Florida agency. "With Democrats accusing the state Agency for Health Care Administration of improper politicking, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday described as 'above board' information that the agency has released in advance of a November referendum on abortion rights."

• Central Florida Public Media: Central Florida visitors spend big in 2023. "A new report by Tourism Economics finds that visitors spent around $58 billion dollars resulting in direct and indirect impacts of 92.5 billion dollars in economic impact last year."

• Stet News: Palm Beach Gardens inspector saw no gopher tortoises in March before clearing habitat. "Paul Cameron, a resident of the neighboring Bent Tree community, told Stet News he had seen a dozen gopher tortoises on his daily walks along the park’s nature trail even up to the day that the city closed the trail for construction in early August."

• Central Florida Public Media: NASA’s strategies for space exploration and menstrual cycles in space. "Prior to NASA selecting women to join the NASA Astronaut Corps, discussions surrounding their capability to handle space flight on their menstrual cycles joined the conversation."

From NPR News

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.