Duval Nature Park reopens after $230K renovation in East Gainesville

WUFT | By Matthew Montalto
Published June 21, 2025 at 7:09 AM EDT

A Gainesville park has reopened after months of renovations following a ribbon-cutting event on Friday.

The renovations at Duval Nature Park were multi-faceted.

New amenities now include upgraded barbecuing spots, a new playground, asphalt paths, and better parking for bikes and cars.

They started in early March and cost over $230,000.

Gainesville City Commissioner Bryan Eastman oversaw the ceremony.

“I think everything that we’re doing here is really trying to contribute to making sure that we are keeping our promises to invest in East Gainesville and help move East Gainesville forward. There’s so many great hidden gems and community things like Duval Nature Park here,” he said.

The money for the upgrades came from “Wild Spaces, Public Places” — a one-cent sales tax where half goes to parks and recreation and the other half goes to infrastructure.

According to Eastman, other money from the fund will go to places like Morningside Nature Center, Sweetwater Wetlands Park and the Hippodrome State Theatre.
Matthew Montalto
Matthew is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
