In surprise move, construction company withdraws application for concrete mixing plant in Archer

ARCHER — Ronald Arnold surprised Archer residents Monday evening by withdrawing his company’s application with the city to build a concrete mixing plant in the center of town.

The decision by the owner of R.E. Arnold Construction came after a groundswell of opposition from local residents, who argued the plant would cause pollution, hurt property values, create noise and posed safety hazards. Withdrawal of the application came at the end of a seven-hour meeting during which city officials heard heated arguments for approving or denying the application.

The construction company’s owners said the arguments against the proposed plan were “just flat wrong” and based on “fearmongering.”

Arnold Construction’s withdrawal saved commissioners from having to vote on the controversial application. The company's attorney, Patrice Boyes, officially withdrew the application, bringing the lengthy meeting to a close at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday.

But the controversy is not over.

Boyes said the company wants to retool its proposal to enclose the plant. That would make the application process easier and perhaps make approval more likely.

Specifically, Arnold Construction had applied for a Conditional Use Permit, which allows landowners to use their property for uses that do not comply with zoning requirements and is easier than rezoning a property. Zoning regulations would allow the factory to be on the site, but it must be in an enclosed building.

“Please consider this application withdrawn as of this time," Boyes said. "Our engineer will return with a new application …. placing this inside a building”

A so-called concrete batch plant is a factory where various ingredients of concrete are stored, such as water, cement aggregates and additives. Those components are then mixed to make large batches of custom concrete.

Yard signs offering opposition to the proposed concrete batch plant in Archer are posted around the city. Some residents are concerned about the possible redevelopment of the historic Maddox Foundry site. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)

December McSherry, 73, stayed until the meeting ended. For the past 50 years, December and her husband, Lee McSherry, have lived on their farm in Archer, less than five miles from the proposed site. McSherry said she’s concerned about the dust and particulate matter that often emits from concrete batch plants.

“I don’t want my garden crop to be contaminated,” McSherry said.

The controversy appeared to have been stirred by its proposed in-town location.

Previously on the property, 13370 SW 170th St. in Archer, The Maddox Foundry and Machine Shop was a metal casting factory for 119 years. According to locals, the foundry’s production slowed in the 2010s. Arnold acquired the land in January 2022 with the intention of developing the batch plant.

“This is a historical building surrounded by historical buildings,” said Archer City Commissioner Joan White, who later recommended that the foundry’s surrounding area instead be used as a historic district.

“Why would you build something like that in the dead center of a city?” asked resident Robert Kasicki, 70.

Many other people attending the hearing asked the city commission similar questions even after reviewing possible solutions to risks they say the plant would pose.

Some said the historic foundry was also problematic and oppose using the property for industrial purposes.

“It was wrong then,” said Gerrie Crawford, 65, “and it’s wrong now.” Crawford’s family has lived in Archer as long as the foundry existed. She says that those who lived around the foundry when it was built in 1905 were mostly African Americans and would not have been able to oppose its development.

But other residents supported the concrete plant, saying it would be a welcome change and have economic benefits.

“I want to see this town come alive again,” said an 84-year-old lifelong Archer resident, Ann Green.

She works on the City of Archer Planning Commission and the Archer Historical Society. Green says Archer needs something like the batch plant to bring economic opportunity there. Green said she is not concerned about noise, air or light pollution that a concrete batch plant could produce. She views it as an upgrade from the dust she endured from the foundry when it was in operation.

Rhonda Roberson, 72, disagrees.

“Archer needs the kind of businesses that will attract people, not drive them away,” Roberson said.

She worked at a concrete batch plant in Tampa for 18 years before retiring in 1997. While working at the plant, Roberson experienced chronic respiratory infections and witnessed the side effects of cement poisoning. Although she admits considerable technological advancements have improved batch plants since her career, she still worries about one being built “just across the highway” from her home.

Throughout Monday night’s meeting, representatives for R.E. Arnold Construction attempted to convince the commission and assure Archer citizens that the concrete batch plant would meet all requirements and have no adverse effects on the surrounding community.

Bruce Bonfiglio, 47, lives in High Springs and is a truck driver and supervisor at Arnold Construction. He attended the meeting to show support for the company. Bonfiglio is starting his fifth year with R.E. Arnold Construction and has grown fond of the “tight-knit” family-owned company. He said, “If it’s going to be done, it’s going to be done right.”

As the night faded into the early morning, attendees became more agitated after Commissioner Joan White motioned for the commission to reject the Conditional Use Permit, which Commissioner Fletcher Hope seconded.

The night culminated in Arnold approaching the lectern himself.

Some attendees scoffed and made barbed remarks within earshot of company officials as they were speaking. That invited disapproving looks from the speakers and others in the audience.

“In his final remarks to the commission, Arnold said, "This is a good project. I'm going out of my way to do a beautiful, wonderful plant."