UF panel discusses stakes in the future of the Gulf of Mexico

Communities in the Gulf of Mexico are confronting escalating problems related to the environment, economy and society — all of which are being worsened by the impacts of climate change.

That assessment was shared by members of a panel hosted by the University of Florida Tuesday evening on the ongoing challenges facing the Gulf of Mexico.

The panel consisted of Jeffrey Carney, associate professor in the UF School of Architecture, Marlowe Starling, environmental journalist, Jack Davis, UF professor of history and Christine Angelini, assistant professor and director of the UF Center of Coastal Solutions (CCS). The discussion was hosted by Matthew Jacobs, director of the Bob Graham Center for Public Service.

The main agreement among the four was that climate change, urbanization, human impact and economic factors play key roles in the challenges that the Gulf is facing today.

“Historically, engineers, architects and policymakers have told us that we could live on the edge. We have to understand that the sea level is not going away; I think we should start to relocate now or, in the near future, be forced to relocate,” Davis said. “We are stalling the inevitable.”

Davis is author of the book “The Gulf: The Making of An American Sea,” and has done extensive research on the effects climate change has had and continues to have on the Gulf.

About 100 people attended the "Our Gulf, Our Future: Navigating the Tides Together" panel discussion to learn about the current and future stakes of the Gulf of Mexico. The event was held in Pugh Hall at UF in Gainesville, Fla., on September 10, 2024. (Gabriella Chavez/WUFT News)

Marlow Starling, one of the panelists, said “When science is not reaching the policy level, that’s when we start seeing our progress on climate change hindered.” Starling is an alumna of the University of Florida and a former reporter for WUFT News.

“When thinking about resilience, we should think about ecology. Our most effective defense against what’s happening around the coast is the living shoreline,” Davis said.

“Marshes, sandy and grassy beaches absorb the energy of waves. Concrete walls do not. With a living shoreline, we have natural habitats, buffers against tense weather and they absorb more carbon than, say, a woodland.”

The panel also discussed different ways in which people can help manage the change the Gulf is experiencing. “Change presents an opportunity. Resilience presents us with an opportunity to transform,” Carney said.

Starling emphasized the importance of forging relationships with the people local to these communities, so their voices are included. “They are the most vulnerable to this situation. We need to make sure that they are heard,” she said.

The panel discussed how various forms of communication are great ways of spreading the word about the change that needs to happen in the Gulf. Storytelling, reporting, music, art, fiction and nonfiction writing were some of the ways the panel suggested people can help bring attention to this issue. They collectively agreed that these facets can impactfully connect with an audience and create awareness for this cause.

From left: Marlowe Starling, Jeffrey Carney, Jack Davis, Matthew Jacobs and Christine Angelini formed the panel that discussed the environmental, economic, cultural and social challenges the Gulf of Mexico is facing due to climate change. (Gabriella Chavez/WUFT News)

“We need to have a desire for impact,” Angelini said. “When the environment declines, our quality of life declines. The Gulf Scholars Program is a great opportunity to go to communities that are experiencing real problems, learn those problems and become part of the solutions.”

UF Gulf Scholars is a program that prepares students with the skills and knowledge necessary to address the complex challenges that the communities in the Gulf of Mexico are facing.

“Across the board, there is space for creative thinking within this program,” Jacobs said.

“How do you imagine a different future for our coastlines? Whether you perceive it as a really technical discipline, or you see it with a humanitarian point of view, don’t underestimate the value of creativity.”

The discussion lasted two hours and was held in Pugh Hall. About 100 students, UF faculty and community members attended the panel.