The Point, Sept. 5, 2024: GRU Authority votes to fight ballot referendum

The exterior of the GRU building. (Micah Page/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: GRU Authority votes to further separate itself from City control. "The Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority unanimously passed three resolutions Wednesday that will allow it to hire its own attorney, request to exempt itself from right-of-way regulations and permit fees, and ask the city to remove the referendum from the November ballot."

• The Alligator: A completed audit into Sasse’s spending never existed. "Former UF president Ben Sasse said a completed audit found no wrongdoing when it came to his spending. But according to public records, the audit never existed."

• WUFT News: Sex crimes against children on the rise in Florida; Gainesville law enforcement responds. "Three Gainesville men were recently convicted, receiving a combined sentence of 55 years. Gainesville Police Detective Desiree Russano noted it’s uncommon for prosecutions to result in three sentences in a week."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Lochloosa Wildlife Conservation Area expands. "The expansion will broaden recreational opportunities, such as fishing, wildlife viewing and hiking, along with fortifying habitat protections for 18 listed species, including the sandhill crane and Florida black bear."

• WCJB: To the rescue: 30 dogs taken from North Florida home. "Florida Urgent Rescue, a non-profit that helps rehome animals taken from kill shelters and other urgent situations, says Hamilton County Animal Rescue tried to rescue the dogs before Hurricane Debby, but could only finish capturing them from the home recently."

• The Alligator: Alachua County School Board reapplies for early childhood music education funding. "The statewide grant and program started in 2023 and provides kindergarten through second-grade students with music appreciation, music composition and instrument training in twice-weekly, 30-minute classes."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville woman receives 45-year sentence for vehicular homicide. "A Gainesville woman who struck and killed a pedestrian in a Butler Plaza parking lot on Sept. 15, 2023, was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Tuesday."

Around the state

Red mangroves line the shore at Oleta River State Park, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in North Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

• PolitiFact FL: Florida state parks proposal for golf courses, hotels was further along than DeSantis let on. "The initiative to build golf courses, pickleball courts, disc golf courses, hotels and more in nine Florida’s state parks was not an undeveloped idea. There were publicly shared plans, documents and scheduled public meetings across the state."

• Associated Press: A Florida county's plan to turn a historic ship into the world's largest artificial reef hits a snag. "A Florida county is in talks to acquire a storied but aging ocean liner in a proposed deal that could create the largest artificial reef in the world. But the plan hit a snag Tuesday, after local officials in coastal Okaloosa County in the Florida panhandle postponed a vote on the plan to buy and purposefully sink the SS United States."

• WUSF-Tampa: Citrus school district is repurposing unused towers to improve cell service. "Carriers like Verizon and AT&T could buy into using those towers, and in turn, strengthen connections in areas like Lecanto and Inverness."

• WUWF-Pensacola: Half the monarch butterflies in Northwest Florida are dying from a parasite on milkweed plants. "Many butterfly enthusiasts in Florida recommend swapping 'tropical' milkweed for 'native' milkweed to stop the spread of a parasite that can kill the monarchs. But new research shows that the plan won’t work."

• WLRN-Miami: How hurricanes impact children's mental health. "Rosen said to help protect children from over-experiencing the dangerous aspect of hurricane season, it’s necessary to explain that people get emergency supplies to be prepared for hurricanes if they come. Not to be alarmed in the preparation process."

• Central Florida Public Media: Central Florida nonprofit gives parents, teachers resources in fight against teen suicide. "Stahlman said the guide goes through tips for creating mentally strong kids and families, and a list of warning signs for depression and cyberbullying. Also what to do as a parent or teacher, if you suspect a child is suffering from depression and bullying."

• Miami Herald: For 10 years, this Miami nonprofit has helped prisoners find their voices as writers. "Parker, who was incarcerated when her daughters were 5 and 9, said she entered Homestead Correctional Institution angry and bitter. At the end of August, with the help of a local nonprofit Exchange for Change, she left prison a writer. She left with a smile on her face."

• National: Law enforcement had prior warning about suspect in fatal Georgia high school shooting

• World: U.S. accuses Russia of sophisticated influence campaigns against U.S. voters

• Law: Legal experts want Judge Cannon removed from Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents case

• Health: Photos: How older adults navigate their health care needs in rural America

• National: Worried about your drink getting spiked? Here are some safety tips

• Sports: 'Never lose courage': A Paralympian who could barely walk as a kid takes 2 track medals

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.