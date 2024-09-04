WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Sex crimes against children on the rise in Florida; Gainesville law enforcement responds

WUFT | By Sarah Hower,
Tanya FedakRadaysha Robinson
Published September 4, 2024 at 8:36 AM EDT

A recent report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement highlights a disturbing increase in sex crimes against children across the state.

Three Gainesville men were recently convicted, receiving a combined sentence of 55 years.

Gainesville Police Detective Desiree Russano noted it’s uncommon for prosecutions to result in three sentences in a week.

Local authorities emphasize the importance of community support, education, and vigilance to protect children, urging parents to be aware of online activity and to maintain open communication.
Law and Public Safety
Sarah Hower
Sarah Hower
Tanya Fedak
Tanya Fedak
Radaysha Robinson
Radaysha Robinson
