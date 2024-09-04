Sex crimes against children on the rise in Florida; Gainesville law enforcement responds

A recent report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement highlights a disturbing increase in sex crimes against children across the state.

Three Gainesville men were recently convicted, receiving a combined sentence of 55 years.

Gainesville Police Detective Desiree Russano noted it’s uncommon for prosecutions to result in three sentences in a week.

Local authorities emphasize the importance of community support, education, and vigilance to protect children, urging parents to be aware of online activity and to maintain open communication.