Sex crimes against children on the rise in Florida; Gainesville law enforcement responds
A recent report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement highlights a disturbing increase in sex crimes against children across the state.
Three Gainesville men were recently convicted, receiving a combined sentence of 55 years.
Gainesville Police Detective Desiree Russano noted it’s uncommon for prosecutions to result in three sentences in a week.
Local authorities emphasize the importance of community support, education, and vigilance to protect children, urging parents to be aware of online activity and to maintain open communication.