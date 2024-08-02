The Point, Aug. 2, 2024: Gainesville gives Hippodrome $150k, money's source unspecified

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The Hippodrome Theatre in Downtown Gainesville (WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Gainesville donates $150,000 to Hippodrome at possible expense of low income housing projects. "While the vote gave the theater immediate access to the funds, it did not specify the source of the money. Comments from the acting city manager Andrew Persons suggest it may likely come from a $4 million buffer for downtown projects as part of the Gainesville Community Reinvestment Area (GCRA) program, which seeks to assist low income areas that have been previously overlooked."

• WUFT News: Gainesville arts community holds on to hope following state funding loss. "Gov. Ron DeSantis in June cut nearly $32 million in arts funding from the state budget, meaning that as of the new fiscal year that began July 1, many of Gainesville's arts and cultural institutions are feeling an impact."

• News Service of Florida: Florida professors, including one at UF, challenge tenure changes. "The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Leon County circuit court by professors from New College of Florida, the University of Florida and the University of South Florida, contends that the Legislature unconstitutionally infringed on the authority of the state university system’s Board of Governors in passing the law."

• WUFT News: Marion County Sheriff's Office arrests 33 men in online child sex sting. "The Marion County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded Operation Summertime Blues, which led to the arrest of 33 men after the office said they were seeking sex with children online."

• WCJB: Kent Fuchs takes over as University of Florida interim president, announces new graduation requirements. "On his first day back, Fuchs posted a video address to students and staff introducing himself and explaining his plan to steward the university until a new president is selected."

• Florida Storms: Florida soaker: High chance for tropical development within the next 7 days. "There is lots of uncertainty about it becoming a strong hurricane. Based on the National Hurricane Center’s forecast there could still be 7 days until this system receives a name. Florida needs to be ready for a big rain event."

• WCJB: Oak View Middle School fights mold issue before first day of school. "When roofers were called in, they found the issue was with a mechanical system within the HVAC system. Multiple buildings in the school are affected and officials say some may be harder to clean than others."

• News Service of Florida: Update: An appeals court has sided with Florida in a Title IX fight. "Siding with Florida and three other states, a federal appeals court Wednesday temporarily halted a new federal rule about sex-based discrimination in education programs."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida providers urge families to take advantage of free vaccine clinics. "Children entering, attending or transferring to Florida public schools, must get certain immunizations in order to go to school."

• WUSF-Tampa: NOAA reports Gulf of Mexico's 'dead zone' is above average this year. "Also known as hypoxia, it's an area in the water with low or no oxygen, and it can kill marine life. The average dead zone in the last five years is about 4,300 square miles. This year's zone is just over 6,700 square miles, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration."

Former state and federal emergency-management chief Craig Fugate speaks Tuesday in Tallahassee. (Mike Exline/News Service of Florida)

• News Service of Florida: Former emergency chief says hurricane rebuilding costs could devastate residents. "As the Atlantic Ocean shows signs of heating up, potentially fueling damaging hurricanes, a former state and national disaster chief warned Tuesday of working-class Floridians being priced out of communities in post-storm rebuilding."

• South Florida Sun Sentinel: How to keep your air conditioning from failing in summer’s brutal heat. "How do you keep your AC from breaking down? Should you pour bleach down the overflow pipe? Can you vacuum the slime out? Do you really need high-end filters? We spoke to local AC experts about how to avoid those dreaded AC failures."

• WLRN-Miami: '54 Miles': Leonard Pitts, Jr. , takes readers on turbulent ride through Jim Crow South. "The latest book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and former Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. — 54 Miles — is a historical fictional novel that follows a family forced to confront its tumultuous past during a turning point in the Civil Rights Movement. The title references the 54 miles from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama."



• Climate: Why the U.S. government is spending $7 billion on solar for low-income homes

• Elections: The virtual roll call to make Harris the official Democratic nominee is underway

• Politics: Columbia University threatened with subpoenas over U.S. House antisemitism investigation

• National: Airlines could soon be banned from charging fees for seating families together

• Sports: Golden again: Simone Biles wins gymnastics Olympic individual all-around title

• Business: Inflation math is changing America's dinner plans

• World: Americans released in Russian prisoner swap are back in the U.S.

• Sports: A conspicuously dressed-down shooter won Olympic silver. Then he went viral

