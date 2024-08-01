WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Marion County Sheriff's Office arrests 33 men in online child sex sting

WUFT | By Charlize Ramos
Published August 1, 2024 at 3:07 PM EDT

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded Operation Summertime Blues, which led to the arrest of 33 men after the office said they were seeking sex with children online.

The operation had deputies pose as 13- to 15-year-olds, after which they said various men contacted them within minutes and had sexually explicit conversations. Deputies — still posing as minors — then scheduled a time to meet.

At the meeting sites, the 33 arrests took place over a period of six days.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Billy Woods specifically highlighted those suspects who worked with children or were not United States citizens.

He called on parents to be aware of who their children are talking to online in order to help alleviate the problem.
Law and Public Safety
Charlize Ramos
Charlize is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Charlize Ramos