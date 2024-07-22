The Point, July 22, 2024: Town of Welaka faces uncertain future

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



A boat speeds through the St. Johns River near Welaka. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: 'You don’t see this in the city': Welaka has an unknown future. "Without prior knowledge or an expert in your front seat to guide you, it could be easy to overlook Welaka. But slow down, and the town reveals a natural haven that has managed to preserve some of what the Bartrams saw on the riverbanks nearly three centuries ago."

• WUFT News: Gainesville organization welcomes refugee families amid concerns from residents. "(Lauren) Poe, Gainesville’s former mayor, said his center is coordinating with community members, city government, Alachua County and faith-based organizations to help the refugee families integrate into the community."

• WUFT News: Traveling democracy exhibit debuts at Matheson History Museum. "The exhibit, created in partnership with the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, features two parts: the national perspective in the center of the room and the Alachua County perspective displayed on the walls."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville adds security layer to city commission meetings. "New security measures will greet visitors attending Gainesville commission meetings at City Hall following the installation of a metal detector and a new flow of traffic."

• The Alligator: UF dining hall workers seek unionization. "Unaddressed grievances concerning sudden summer layoffs, inadequate pay and an unprofessional work environment spurred employees to officially announce their unionization effort July 10."

• WCJB: Florida 988 says it needs more counselors to improve answer rates. "Thousands of calls to the national suicide and crisis lifeline aren’t being answered quickly enough. Florida is struggling to reach the 90% answer goal two years after the three-digit number 988 launched."

• The Alligator: ‘I wouldn’t wish it on no other parent:’ thousands of teens tried as adults under Florida Statute. "From fiscal years 2018 to 2022, 3,996 minors like Mikhail Lawson have been transferred to the adult judicial system. During the same period in the 8th Judicial Circuit, 132 minors have been taken to criminal court, with approximately 63% being Black, according to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice."

• WUFT News: Kat Cammack discusses push for unity during Republican National Convention. "WUFT-FM's Dana Hill speaks with reporter Matthew Cupelli about how Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack of Gainesville, are speaking about unity, abortion policy and voter turnout in Florida."

• Ocala Gazette: FHP cruiser in running for best-looking car. "The Florida Highway Patrol is hoping a photo of an FHP patrol car backdropped by the launch of a Delta IV Heavy rocket will propel their vehicle to first place in the 2024 America’s Best-Looking Cruiser contest, according to a Florida Department of Motor Vehicles and Highway Safety press release."

Around the state

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, July 14, 2024. With Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Harris, Democrats now must navigate a shift that is unprecedented this late in an election year. Democrats are set to hold their convention in Chicago in August. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida politicians react to President Biden dropping reelection bid. "The move came after mounting national calls for him to drop out after a poor debate performance last month and slumping performances in polling. Shortly after the announcement, he also announced he would be endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to receive the Democratic Party presidential nominee."

• News Service of Florida: Florida seeks a go-ahead to pass trans treatment restrictions. "A stay, if granted, would allow the restrictions to be in effect while the Atlanta-based appeals court considers the state’s underlying appeal of Hinkle’s decision — a process that likely will take months."

• Associated Press: Treasury Department warns that an anti-woke Florida banking law is a national security risk. "The Treasury Department is warning that state laws that restrict banks from considering environmental, social and governance factors could harm efforts to address money laundering and terrorism financing."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Hunting and fishing rights will be on the Florida ballot in November. "Florida statutes already allow fishing and hunting. During a legislative committee meeting, Rep. Lauren Melo, R-Naples, explained a constitutional amendment is needed because several states are making moves to ban these activities."

• Associated Press: Just a Category 1 hurricane? Don't be fooled by a number — it could be more devastating than a Cat 5. "The circumference of a storm, how fast it's moving and the amount of rain it delivers are all factors that matter, as is the place where it hits: its geography, its population and the quality of its infrastructure. Also, it's important to remember that tornadoes can form regardless of a storm's size."

• WUSF-Tampa: In the South, sea level rise accelerates at some of the most extreme rates on earth. "Across the American South, tides are rising at accelerating rates that are among the most extreme on Earth, constituting a surge that has startled scientists such as Jeff Chanton, professor in the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science at Florida State University."

• Central Florida Public Media: Is there some-fin special about Florida waters? The Sunshine State continues to lead nation in shark attacks. "Gavin Naylor is the director of the Florida program for Shark Research at the Florida Museum of History. He says warmer water, among other things, could be playing a role, but in the way that you might not think."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Southwest Florida's growing zones shift north as planet warms; so do half of rest of U.S. "Perhaps unfamiliar to those who are not farmers or household gardening aficionados, the USDA's growing zone map is well known to those who are. The recent shifts in the growing zones have significant implications for growers, whether food on a 5,000-acre farm or flowers hanging in planters on the front porch."

• Associated Press: Frozen treats, cold showers and a lot of ice helps Florida zoo protect animals from heat. "Tigers feast on more ingenious treats: They get frozen cow bones crammed into blocks of ice, along with a side of frozen goat milk. The big cats also like to swim. Giant tortoises, native to the islands of the Indian Ocean, enjoy cool showers from a hose, which they can feel through their shells."

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.