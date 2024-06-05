The Point, June 5, 2024: Jury indicts three in Gainesville murder

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County Grand Jury indicts 3 on murder charges. "The Alachua County Spring Term Grand Jury indicted 29-year-old James Thomas Tate, 33-year-old Romanda Lacasey Thompson and 13-year-old Ke’mani Narda Lee Hill on first-degree murder charges."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Ginnie Springs to limit visitors, retain security expert. "Ginnie Springs’ new measures include a limit on park capacity, strengthened relationships with law enforcement, increased staffing on holiday weekends and other busy times, retaining a third-party security expert, increased visibility for park rules and policies, and more resources and training for park staff."

• WUFT News: Marion County offering free meals to students this summer. "The district's summer food service program anticipates to serve over 150,000 meals at 43 schools and 14 satellite locations."

• The Alligator: UF strips staff, faculty of free access to RecSports facilities. “This change will allow us to create an environment where everyone contributes and engages in lifelong wellbeing,' UF RecSports wrote."

• Ocala Gazette: City council votes to return $7 million in uncashed fire fee checks to general fund. "The council voted to return the money to the city, with the promise that the funds be used for the city’s fire service."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville to redo votes on GRU Authority ballot initiative. "The Gainesville City Commission will redo its first and second votes to place a ballot initiative on the November ballot that would eliminate the City Charter section that created the Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) Authority."

• Florida Storms: Anatomy of a Hurricane Hunter Plane. "These pilots are among the best of the best that flies into the world’s worst weather to gather invaluable real time data for meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Humane Society to hold North Florida Pet Adoption Days. "All adoptable pets at the event will be sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped, and adoption fees will be waived on adult pets to qualified homes."

Around the state

• News4Jax: Here are all of the new Florida laws going into effect next month. "As of Monday, 144 bills have been passed that are set to go into effect on July 1 — less than one month away."

• Associated Press: How Joe Biden’s new order to halt asylum at the U.S. border is supposed to work. "It was a major policy shift on a critical election-year issue that’s exposed Biden to Republican criticism over an unprecedented surge in new arrivals in an election year."

• WUSF-Tampa: Ascension Florida facilities regain access to online patient records after hack. "Electronic patient records are back online at Ascension’s Florida health care facilities, nearly four weeks after a ransomware attack forced a systemwide shutdown."

• WLRN-Miami: Fort Lauderdale, police sued for violent 2020 attacks against protesters of George Floyd murder. "Audio and video synchronized from the scene reveals that the violence from that evening did not begin with protestors, but was instead the result of an officer pushing a kneeling protestor to the ground."

• Florida Politics: Gov. DeSantis says he’ll keep raising money for Donald Trump. "In recent weeks DeSantis has been fundraising for the former President, and hopes are that he can help Trump’s operation get a $10 million boost."

• Central Florida Public Media: Central Florida families, here’s where to find free food for students this summer. "If you’re in Central Florida you can also find free food for your family this summer using Second Harvest of Central Florida Food Bank’s food locator tool."

From NPR News

• World: Lebanese military stopped an attempted attack on the U.S. Embassy near Beirut

• Race: The NAACP calls on American Airlines to investigate recent discrimination incidents

• World: Modi has declared victory in India's election, but not the landslide he expected

• Politics: Andy Kim upended New Jersey politics. Now he’s on track to become a senator

• National: A beleaguered breeder faces a record $35 million fine for mistreating its beagles

• Politics: What will life look like for jurors after the Trump trial?

Matthew Cupelli curated today's edition of The Point.