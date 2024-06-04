Marion County offering free meals to students this summer

Students in need of a meal this summer can go to dozens of locations in Marion County for a healthy breakfast or lunch, starting this week.

Marion County Public Schools are offering free breakfast and lunch to all students 18 years and younger–no questions asked.

Students can simply show up at the location closest to them. The district's summer food service program anticipates to serve over 150,000 meals at 43 schools and 14 satellite locations.

The program continues through July 18th at some locations. For more on locations and dates, visit the Marion Schools website.