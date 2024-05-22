The Point, May 22, 2024: Body cam footage reveals moments before Ocala police shooting

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



• WUFT News: Ocala police shoot man who they say wielded a knife and bear spray. "Camacho was one of three Ocala police officers who in January were cleared by prosecutors in the shooting death of a man in a home improvement store parking lot last year."

• WUFT News: Water Worries | Aquifer recharge becomes key to preserving tap water access. "Few things are taken for granted in modern society as much as tap water. Residents often are unaware of the resources, efforts and costs that go into bringing water before it comes trickling out of their spouts and sinks."

• WUFT News: Rashada lawsuit demonstrates larger problems for NCAA, experts say. "'This is the first – it won’t be the last,' Michael LeRoy, a professor of labor and employee relations at the University of Illinois College of Law."

• Mainstreet Daily News: School board passes Reichert House charter application. "Reichert House functioned as a city of Gainesville youth intervention program, managed by the Gainesville Police Department for over 30 years before the city eliminated the program last year due to budget cuts."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County kids who need fostering outnumber homes 3-to-1. "According to PSF, 227 children in Alachua County need foster care homes, but only 62 homes are available."

• Mainstreet Daily News: New GRU Authority sets first meeting Thursday. "The original GRU Authority was seated last October, but a lawsuit challenging residency and public notice requirements led to all four members submitting resignations in March."

• The Alligator: Former UF physician accused of sexual misconduct, files for a court seal. "He is petitioning the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court to seal his prior charges."

• News Service of Florida: Official reinstated after conviction overturned. "Circuit Judge John Cooper on April 4 issued an order that said he found a 'prima facie ground for relief' and gave DeSantis and Sumter County a timeframe to reinstate Miller or respond to the lawsuit."

• Central Florida Public Media: Millions of dollars spent on flood protection, but is it out of date? "The cost of flood mitigation is a problem many Florida municipalities are wrestling with how to handle against future disasters, especially as powerful storms become more frequent."

• Florida Politics: TSA says ‘routine’ Miami airport tour by Cuban officials ‘did not access sensitive technology or systems.’ "MIA Director Ralph Cutíe, whom Levine Cava appointed, said the TSA’s actions 'appalled him.'”

• WUSF-Tampa: The Florida avocado industry faces pressure from a tree disease. "In South Florida, the disease has resulted in the loss of over 300,000 trees across an industry worth an estimated $54 million."

• Spectrum News: Tampa group demands charges be dropped for the USF 13. "Those arrested are facing a variety of charges including trespassing, resisting arrest, battery on a law enforcement officer, unlawful assembly, aggravated assault and even a charge of carrying a concealed firearm on to campus."

• The New York Times ($): ‘Insane’ Heat Has Been Scorching Miami. It’s Not Even June. "The hottest May on record for the city has experts worried about the summer — and hurricane season — to come."

• News4Jax: Crescent City man faces 6 charges after deputies find pictures of children 4 to 8 years old posed sexually. "Beauprez faces six counts of cruelty toward a child by promoting sexual performance by a child."

• National: 6 key facts about abortion laws and the 2024 election

• Politics: Trump posted a video on Truth Social calling the country a 'unified reich' if he wins

• World: What might have caused the helicopter crash that killed Iran's president

• Science: New research on Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier could reshape sea-level rise predictions

• Health: Black men are a hidden segment of caregivers. It's stressful but rewarding, too

• Economy: A big survey asked Americans about their finances. Here are some trouble spots

