The Point May 5, 2024: LaCrosse mayor runs unopposed for 25 years

The stories near you

• WUFT News: Tiny Town, Mighty Mayor: 25 years of running unopposed at the helm. “'There’s not a lot of competition, and a lot of people just don’t want to take on the job,'” Dubberly said. "They’re very content to let somebody else do it.'”

• Ocala Gazette: County reallocates $5.2 million for beginning stages of new animal shelter project. "The county has listed the animal shelter as one of the funding priorities for the penny sales tax if it is renewed and would need to allocate about $20.4 million for the entire project."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County monitors fiber installations, bans two subcontractors. "Alachua County Public Works has seen an explosion in permit requests for fiber optic installations over the past year, meaning expanded internet options for residents."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Children’s Table co-founder celebrates 95th birthday. "The Children’s Table has now given out over 29 million pounds of food, served 53 Florida counties and provided disaster relief assistance in rural communities in both Florida and Alabama."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): Check out the photos from Symphony Under the Stars at Ocala Golf Club on Mother's Day. "The event ended with fireworks during the playing of the Star Wars and Stars and Stripes Forever."

Around the state

• Florida Politics: Sexual assault test kits will have to be retained for 50 years starting in October under new law. "SB 764, approved Friday by the Governor, requires the material to be 'retained for a minimum of 50 years after the collection date' for those who do not report sexual assault initially."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Extinction of Florida panther a concern if halted subdivisions given green light to continue. "The species has been able to have enough kittens each year to keep up with the deaths, but even the most sober environmentalists are sure that will change for the worse if a pair of huge residential developments planned for the eastern reaches in Lee and Collier counties finally get the legal go-ahead they’ve been waiting for."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Recovery continues as more potential severe weather looms. "Tallahassee area residents are continuing to recover from the strong storms and tornadoes that devastated parts of the city Friday. The city says nearly 400 utility poles were broken. That's more than during Hurricanes Hermine, Irma and Michael combined."

• Central Florida Public Media: Floridians urged to get hurricane kits ready ahead of supercharged season. "Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Floridians should take advantage of disaster preparedness sales tax holidays and get a kit ready."

• Fox 35: Two arrested at Lake Eola 'pro-Palestine' rally, accused of battery on police officers. "Additionally, officers resorted to deploying a 'handheld chemical agent' to disperse a disruptive group, the department said, and no injuries were reported."

• Florida Keys News: Coast Guard offloads $185 million in cocaine and marijuana on return from deployment. "As part of this latest deployment, the task force detained 10 people accused of drug smuggling, according to the press release."

From NPR News

Matthew Cupelli curated today's edition of The Point.