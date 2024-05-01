The Point, May 1, 2024: Arrested protesters released from jail

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• Fresh Take Florida: All 9 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at UF released from jail; one faces felony charge. "During the court hearing, Alachua County Judge Susan Miller-Jones ordered the eight protesters be released on misdemeanor charges of trespassing, failing to obey police, resisting arrest or wearing a mask in public."

• WUFT News: School board, county commission discuss homelessness and gun violence at joint meeting. "During the discussion of behavior issues and gun violence, commissioner Anna Prizzia was concerned about the correlation between low rates of literacy and high rates of behavioral issues among Black students."

• WUFT News: High Springs to add automated speeding cameras in school zone. "This decision comes after traffic studies indicated a persistent speeding problem despite the presence of police officers. The automated system will monitor vehicle speeds in both north and south directions and is designed to enhance the safety of over 1,000 students at High Springs Community School."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville man sentenced to prison for school shooting threat. "On Monday, the court listened to more than four hours of testimony from 30 character witnesses on behalf of Dominguez. The State said that an Alachua County jury found Dominguez guilty on March 6 and had requested him to be sentenced to 15 years in prison."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): Did judge push back trial date for Susan Lorincz, charged in neighbor's shooting death? "Assistant Public Defender Amanda Sizemore, one of Lorincz's two lawyers, filed a written motion with the court listing several reasons the trial should be pushed back on the calendar."

• WCJB: Levy County Commissioners seek legal action against Clerk of Court. "Commissioners want access to financial records from the Clerk of Court, in order to plan their upcoming budget ahead of next week’s scheduled workshop...However, county staff say they weren’t given access to the records system."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• NPR: Florida's 6-week abortion ban is now in effect, curbing access across the South. "Abortion rights supporters say it will dramatically curb access to the procedure for thousands of residents in Florida and around the South. Proponents of the ban say it 'protects life.'"

• WUSF-Tampa: Law enforcement uses tear gas to disperse USF pro-Palestinian protesters. "An estimated 100 protesters gathered for a second straight day on the University of South Florida Tampa campus."

• Associated Press: Florida Dems hope abortion and marijuana questions draw young voters despite low enthusiasm. "They hope the more tolerant views of young voters on those issues will reverse an active voter registration edge of nearly 900,000 for Republicans in Florida, which has turned from the ultimate swing state in 2000 to reliably Republican in recent years."

• Central Florida Public Media: Governor DeSantis re-ups offer for Jewish students to transfer to Florida schools. "In January, the governor ordered state colleges and universities to waive certain transfer application requirements for Jewish students experiencing antisemitism as a result of the Israel-Hamas War."

• WLRN-Miami: National Hurricane Center plans more outreach in preparing for ‘extremely active’ storm season. "Meteorologists with the NHC are warning that those storms could undergo a process scientists are seeing more and more of: rapid intensification. It occurs when a storm’s wind speed increases by at least 35 miles per hour over a 24-hour period."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: DeSantis is waiving all entry fees for Florida state parks during Memorial Day weekend. "Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday morning the idea comes from wanting to see more families take advantage of Florida’s natural resources."



From NPR News

• Politics: Trump may get another chance to be president. He's planning an aggressive second term

• National: Top companies are on students' divest list. But does it really work?

• Climate: With a deadline looming, countries race for a global agreement to cut plastic waste

• Politics: The Biden administration is moving to reclassify marijuana. Here's what that means

• Media: Fox News pulls down series as Hunter Biden threatens lawsuit

• Economy: Wages, employment, inflation are up, causing headaches for the Fed

• National: Navajo Nation is concerned about health risks from trucks hauling uranium ore

• National: Monsters bee gone: Toddler's claim of monster in her wall turns out to be 50,000 bees

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.