The Point, April 29, 2024: UF threatens protesters with suspension, campus banishment

• Fresh Take Florida: UF threatens student protesters with suspension, banishment from campus for 3 years. "The University of Florida threatened pro-Palestinian student demonstrators with suspension and banishment from campus for three years if they violate a host of rules of behavior over protests that continued for a third day Friday."

• Fresh Take Florida: When private pilots falter, air controllers are saviors of skies. "To pilots, especially ones in mortal danger, air traffic controllers are voices at the end of a lifeline, saviors of the skies. On the ground, they are average people, exposed to the threat of emotional trauma and juggling high-risk problems in one of the most stressful jobs in America."

• WUFT News: First emergency homeless center opens in Lake City. "The emergency center is equipped with 16 beds, toiletries and showers–all free of charge. The center is fully funded by donations from a partner church, Christ Central, and the center’s thrift store."

• WCJB: Granddaughter of Alachua County Sheriff Gainey arrested on charges of threatening a shooting. "The granddaughter of Alachua County Sheriff Emery Gainey is in jail after a joke on social media was found by the FBI."

• WUFT News: Two elementary schools welcome year-round school pilot program; a third school to join in 2025. "On April 16, the School Board approved an official 2024-2025 calendar for the two schools, giving students, parents and administration three months to adjust before the first day of classes on July 16."

• WUFT News: U.S. census to update race and ethnicity section, first change in 27 years. "According to Data USA, over half of Gainesville residents are categorized as white non-Hispanics, indicating a large majority of residents are from diverse racial backgrounds. This data doesn't account for the local Middle Eastern or North African communities, as they are grouped into white non-Hispanics, meaning that non-white racial identities may be the majority in the city."

• WCJB: ‘I don’t think that is a real valid denial’: Former MCFR firefighter sues county, seeking cancer benefits. "Shinn says he submitted an application to Marion County, but was denied coverage because he is currently on another insurance policy, Medicare. He is suing the county, formally filing a complaint in January 2023."

• WUFT News: Roads to discovery: UF Transportation Institute opens new ‘living lab’. "The $2 million state-of-the-art, 4,300-square-foot lab features a student village and traffic monitoring area, a traffic and signals lab and a three-bay vehicle lab and garage."

• WUFT News: Alachua County hosts Arbor Day event, planting trees along Tower Road. "County Arborist Lacy Holtzworth said the tree planting program started six years ago. The group planted elm, longleaf pine, magnolia and live oak trees. The program’s goal is to plant the long lived, high value shade trees in unincorporated areas."

• Associated Press: At least 17 people died in Florida after medics injected sedatives during encounters with police. "The deaths were among more than 1,000 that AP’s investigation documented across the United States of people who died after officers used, not their guns, but physical force or weapons such as Tasers that — like sedatives — are not meant to kill. Medical officials said police force caused or contributed to about half of all deaths."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Homelessness is rampant in Florida -- and growing. "Service providers say they’re seeing greater numbers of those in need. Florida, with its warm weather, has the third-highest number of unhoused people in the U.S. And some are wondering if there are other reasons why people are coming here."

• NPR: Both sides prepare as Florida's six-week abortion ban is set to take effect Wednesday. "There are 14 states that ban nearly all abortions. A few others limit them to just the first six weeks of pregnancy. In Florida abortions are currently allowed up to 15 weeks until the law changes May 1. The change has people on both sides of the issue scrambling."

• WUSF-Tampa: How historical markers can remember, and manipulate, the past. "For example, when it comes to markers mentioning plantations, Sullivan said almost 70% of them don’t talk about slavery."

• Politifact FL: Are 75% of guns used in school shootings found unsecured in homes? "Experts say more robust data is necessary to better determine the link between gun storage and school shootings. But a few studies have shown that around half of these incidents are carried out with firearms that were considered unsecured."

• WUSF-Tampa: Democrats will contest every Florida Congressional seat in November's elections. "Friday was the deadline to qualify to run for Congress this November. And this is the first time in years that state Democrats will compete in every Florida Congressional race."

• Central Florida Public Media: Recycling experts warn of 'wishcycling' as rate of contamination rises. "David Gregory, the Solid Waste Division Manager for Orange County, said that consistent rising rates of contamination is the most significant issue. He believes that contamination occurs more often due to a lack of education than negligence."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: A plan to solve cold cases in Florida is underway. "Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law that requires all inmates to submit a DNA sample to the federal government. The bill (HB 533), is being touted as a public safety initiative to help solve thousands of unsolved mysteries."



• Weather: At least 4 people are dead after tornadoes slam Oklahoma, Iowa and Nebraska

• National: Nearly 300 people arrested at campus protests against the war in Gaza this weekend

• Health: As bird flu spreads in cows, here are 4 big questions scientists are trying to answer

• Climate: Fossil fuels are banned from federal buildings in a new rule

• National: Net neutrality is back: U.S. promises fast, safe and reliable internet for all

• Health: Biden administration abandons plan to ban menthol cigarettes, citing 'feedback'

• Law: A Baltimore-area teacher is accused of using AI to make his boss appear racist

• Art: The Louvre Museum looks to rehouse the 'Mona Lisa' in its own room — underground

