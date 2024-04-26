First emergency homeless center opens in Lake City

When the back wall of a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lake City became a safe-haven for people without a home, community members decided to do something about it.

Pastor Andy Bailey retired from the Salvation Army and is now the Director of the Renewed Outreach Center for the homeless and recovering addicts.

“This is a one stop shop over here, one big building. We want to expand that as one big resource hub for people that might have a need,” Bailey said.

The emergency center is equipped with 16 beds, toiletries and showers–all free of charge. The center is fully funded by donations from a partner church, Christ Central, and the center’s thrift store.

The Renewed Outreach Center expanded and opened a new emergency homeless center on April 1, the first in the city to allow men to stay overnight.

“The majority of people that are experiencing homelessness are men on the streets. So, we are starting with men beds,” Bailey said. “They come in the evening, they check in between five and seven, and then they leave the next morning, hopefully out looking for work.”

While services are open to both men and women, only males over the age of 18 can sleep at the facility. The shelter has partnered with other agencies that assist with addiction recovery and mental health.

“Let's redirect people to where they need to go to let them get the help that they need. If they walk in our door then we want to be able to point them in the right direction,” Bailey said.

Those who are in need of a hot meal come and sit together enjoying home-cooked macaroni and cheese. (Nicole Muscolino/WUFT News)

Wayne Berg, 55, was the first man to use the new overnight facilities. He was the only man there the first night. One week later, he is now one of seven men.

“I got checked in and waited for others to come, but no one did. I slept in a room with 16 beds, and it was all for me, I felt so guilty,” said Berg.

He is also known as a regular at the center, coming for the last five months for a warm place to sleep, eat and take a shower.

“The best way to describe this place is welcoming. There really isn't another word for it. Everyone is non-judgmental and loves what they do,” Berg said.

He said the center’s three meals a week are currently his only food as a foot injury prevents him from working. “I’m going to eventually volunteer here. Once I get on my feet, I'm going to donate my time and pay it back,” Berg said.

Kenny Eugene Sumner has been using the center's facilities for almost four months.

“It has changed my life. There are amazing, beautiful people who come here to give back. It is the only thing like it here. I could not ask for anything better,” Sumner said.

Michele and Michael Klimkiewicz volunteer as leaders in the kitchen and cook hot meals. (Nicole Muscolino/WUFT News)

He raves about the food, the clothes, beds and showers that have helped him through his struggles.

Construction of the center’s extension has been in the works for the past three years.

In Lake City, there are places for both veterans and women to seek rehabilitation, but no shelters for those experiencing homelessness.

“Even if you were running low on hotel money, no one was really opening a shelter so that narrowed it down to what gap we needed to fill,” Bailey said. “There is a gap in services for the target population.”

“We opened this facility with volunteers. The whole outreach center is operated mainly by them,” Bailey said. “We wouldn’t have a thrift store or the outreaches that we do to the homeless, and all the other stuff like the Genesis program, even the shelter if it wasn't for volunteers.”

Bunk beds in the new emergency center’s room for men to spend the night, the first such facility in Lake City. (Nicole Muscolino/WUFT News)

Laura Murphy, 67, manages the food pantry with her husband Gerald. She also attends Christ Central where attendees are encouraged to connect and serve in their communities. She said she was called to “get connected and be a servant somewhere for the Lord.”

“It's just extremely rewarding to be able to help those, especially the homeless, who have nothing,” Murphy said. “To be able to provide them with clothing and showers and hot meals. It's a blessing.”

As the person who runs the pantry, Murphy has connected with many restaurants in Lake City to help expand the pantry.

“I've talked to all of them, and they're just simply thrilled with the idea of getting these people off the streets at night where they're not found sleeping behind their dumpsters,” Murphy said.

The community’s response has helped business boom at the center. The thrift store has more donations than ever and more people are walking in for hot meals.

In the next 30 to 60 days, the Renewed Outreach Center plans on opening the upstairs of the facility to act as a transitional space. It will be available to those who are sober, have a job and are doing what they need to stay on track.

“We're just going to expand later as the Lord sees fit,” Bailey said. “We want this to be a place called something other than a shelter, we want it to be a home shelter.”

