No. 1 Gators men's basketball ready for Final Four clash with Auburn

The Florida Gators are back on college basketball’s biggest stage for the first time since 2014. On Saturday, the Gators will make their sixth Final Four appearance in program history, facing an SEC opponent they know well: the Auburn Tigers.

To this point, Florida’s journey through the tournament hasn’t been without its challenges. In their second tournament game, they narrowly defeated UConn 77-75 in a nail-biter match-up. In the Sweet 16, Florida defeated Maryland, 87-71, regaining some control before things became much more difficult.

Gator fans were on the edge of their seats during the Elite Eight, a high-stakes, all-or-nothing game against Texas Tech. Florida kept their dream of a title alive by pulling ahead with just minutes left on the clock. They barely secured their place in the Final Four, 84-79.

Now, all eyes turn to Auburn.

The two teams have already met once this season, with Florida beating Auburn on the Tigers’ home court, 90–81. But the stakes are much higher now, and both teams know that anything can happen when it comes to March Madness.

Florida sophomore Thomas Haugh says the team feels sharp and ready to prove themselves. “It means a lot,” Haugh said.

“I think we need to go out there and play our game. They’re going to be ready to play us. They’re going to be excited to play us — so it’s going to be a good game.”

Gators Head Coach Todd Golden is also confident in the team’s preparation but knows how the team plays is what truly matters.

“We have to play hard, defend well, be physical, rebound well, and be strong with the ball,” Golden said. “The great thing is we have shot-makers on the team — and you have to make shots to win the game.”

For Auburn, they are motivated by something else: redemption. And Head Coach Bruce Pearl recognizes just how difficult Florida has been to stop.

“Florida came in and played great,” Pearl said about the last time the two faced each other. “They’re playing better now. Prior to the Florida game and since, I’ve been saying they’re the best team in college basketball.”

He added that Auburn’s chance at victory will come down to stopping none other than Walter Clayton Jr. “Clayton can’t be the best guard on the floor tomorrow,” Pearl said. “Their front line can’t be the more aggressive and the more physical tomorrow. If they are, we lose. If they’re not, we win.”

Florida vs. Auburn will tip off at 6:09 p.m. EST on Saturday. The winner of this matchup will move on to compete in Monday night’s National Championship game—the ultimate goal and end of the tournament road.

