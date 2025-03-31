World Masters Athletics Championships reaches the finish line

Organizers of the 2025 World Masters Athletics (WMA) Indoor Championships, which concluded Sunday afternoon, are calling the event a resounding success for Alachua County and the United States.

This was the first time in the indoor event’s 20-plus year history that it was held in the U.S., according to WMA.

“Alachua County truly surpassed all our expectations,” said WMA President Margit Jungman in a press release on the organization’s website. “The Championship they organized was nothing short of extraordinary.”

The championships featured over 3,700 athletes ranging in age from 35 to over 70 and representing 97 nations, according to WMA.

While the competitive nature is high, many people said they came to have a good time.

“I enjoy racing against people, you know, and meeting with people as well,” said Jim Watts, a 63-year-old representing the USA. “It’s always fun watching the speed events.”

Women in the 35-39 age division get set to start the 60-meter dash at the Alachua County Sports & Events Center at Celebration Pointe on March 30, 2025. (Nicholas Diaz/WUFT News)

Many athletes have been competing in track and field for nearly their whole lives. For 43-year-old Curtis Smith, it’s the community that makes it so special.

“I did it when I was in college, and I had about a 15-year break or so before stumbling on a Masters track and field,” said Smith, who competed for the USA. “A lot of my fellow competitors are now buddies, and at these meets I get to see a lot of familiar faces.”

World Masters Athletes set 38 new world records and 120 new championship records March 23-30 at the Alachua County Sports & Events Center at Celebration Pointe, where the event was held.

The weather in Gainesville was also a plus, with rain falling only on the final day.

“The good weather and the community drove me to be here,” Angelita Broadbelt said. “It’s a lot of fun and I really enjoyed the heat.”

Great Britain’s Angelita Broadbelt, 39, celebrates her silver medal win in the 60-meter hurdles and her bronze medal win in the 60-meter dash. “It means a lot to represent my country,” Broadbelt said. (Nicholas Diaz/WUFT News)

Broadbelt chose Sunday as her exit from the sport, leaving the track she had competed on since she was 12 with a silver and bronze medal.

Although it was her first and last WMA Indoor Championship, she said she felt motivated by the older runners. “I came out here to win gold,” said Broadbelt, a 39-year-old representing Great Britain. “I didn’t come out here for any other color.”

“It’s really inspiring seeing the 70-plus and the 80-plus competing,” Broadbelt said. “It’s really good to see them moving well.”

This event is important to many people, as evidenced by athletes like 55-year-old Sedigheh Dokoohaki, who made a double-digit hour flight just for the experience.

“We faced many challenges to come here, and I’m just so happy to come to the U.S.,” Dokoohaki said. “Even though I couldn’t get a medal, I can’t wait to try again next year.”

Team USA led the medal count with 557, followed by Great Britain with 93 and Germany earning 70.

The 2026 WMA Championships begin on Aug. 22, 2026, in Daegu, South Korea. WMA still has to decide who will bear the honor of hosting the 2027 Indoor Championships.