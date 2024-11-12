Ironwood Golf Course sees financial improvement amid calls for modernization from consulting groups

Ironwood Golf Course ended its 2024 fiscal year with notable financial improvements. Despite a lingering deficit, recent figures show a surge in revenue, driven by increased green fees and higher player turnout.

The course, located in northeast Gainesville, has been owned by the city since 1992, and has had numerous financial issues during its 30-year history as a municipal golf course. Its budget has looked better than previous years as the 2024 fiscal year ended Sept. 30, and the 2025 fiscal year began on Oct. 1.

The course makes most of its revenue through its green fees. Even though prices have increased, the course is expected to have another record-breaking year when it comes to rounds played. For 2023, there were nearly 46,000 rounds of golf played at the course, and 2024 is currently on pace to see more, according to data obtained by BerryDunn.

The increase in these fees earlier this year caused a substantial increase in revenue. According to the course’s fourth-quarter budget-to-actuals report, green fees are generating more than $100,000 more in revenue this year than last year. Through August 2023, revenue from green fees for the year was $478,206. As of August 2024, that figure rose to $593,577.

As of August 31, the course’s deficit shrunk to just $20,711. At the same time last year, Ironwood was $131,567 in the red. Despite the improvements coming from green fees, the course is still losing money, but not at the same levels as in 2023 and before.

If green fees stay the same, BerryDunn and the National Golf Foundation estimate an approximate $150,000 deficit each year in fiscal years 2025 through 2028. Employees and patrons of the course have been quick to point out that many city parks operate at a loss.

The course’s funding comes from the $12.5 million budget given to parks, recreation and cultural affairs. This is just a part of the broader budget approved by the commission for fiscal year 2025.

Consultants from BerryDunn and the National Golf Foundation briefed the Gainesville City Commission in early September, detailing the state of the course and its financial outlook. While the course has reduced its deficit, further capital investments — estimated to exceed $1 million — are recommended by the consulting groups to modernize the facility.

“I think our operational aspects have been really exceptional for a very difficult property over time,” said city commissioner Ed Book, a longtime supporter of the course.

City commissioner at-large Reina Saco was notably outspoken against the course during the Sept. 12 meeting. She called the briefing “bleak” and said the city can’t continue supporting the course through its losses. Despite her dissatisfaction with the course’s inability to turn a profit, Ironwood Golf Course will remain funded in fiscal year 2025.

Repeated requests by WUFT for comment from officials in course management and parks, recreation and cultural affairs were unsuccessful.

A small sinkhole near the start of hole 12 at Ironwood Golf Course. (Nicholas Mascilli/WUFT)

Richard Singer, the senior director of consulting services at the National Golf Foundation, called the course “a difficult golf property” at the meeting. He and Jesse Myott, a manager from BerryDunn, gave the commissioners recommendations on how to handle the course’s deficit, improve its financial situation and keep the course competitive in its market.

“It’s going to require commitment from the city to really make sure that you maintain it properly,” Singer said during the meeting. “It sits on a property that may be more challenging than a typical golf course.”

In the National Golf Foundation’s review of the course condition, a few factors contribute to a decline in course quality. The organization cites poor site drainage due to location, potentially less-than-ideal soil quality and unknown water quality. BerryDunn and the National Golf Foundation said these issues can be fixed, but it could cost upwards of $1 million if the city decides to follow through on all their recommendations.

Freddy Acevedo (left) and Drew Prill (right) watch their shots while practicing at Ironwood Golf Course’s driving range. (Nicholas Mascilli/WUFT)

Even so, golfers continue to enjoy the course’s value and convenience. Freddy Acevedo, 31, and Drew Prill, 22, said they have been interested in playing a full 18 holes at Ironwood Golf Course, but the course has been so busy at peak times they have to settle for afternoons at just the driving range.

For Acevedo, proximity to his home in Gainesville makes Ironwood his preferred course. Prill felt that small improvements could be made to the driving range, like fans to cool down guests on hot days, but otherwise, the course didn’t need any significant improvements.

Ironwood Golf Course’s green fees compare favorably to its public competitors. Peak rates at Ironwood for an 18-hole round of golf and cart will cost a golfer $49.68, tax and fees included. At Turkey Creek Golf Course in Alachua, this same experience would cost a golfer $56.68, tax and fees included. Mark Bostick Golf Course on 2nd Avenue in Gainesville offers special discounted rates to students, alumni and staff at the University of Florida, but peak-time rates for a guest at the course start at $78, which doesn’t include tax or a cart.

Despite the competitive rates, the National Golf Foundation wrote in their full report on the property that, “On average, IGC [Ironwood Golf Course] generated $28.52 per round in 2023 compared to a national standard of $43.90 per round.”

For golfers and members of the Gainesville community like Ron Wilkins, 71, and Dave Sanders, 52, the rate at Ironwood is tough to beat. Both agreed that even for students, alumni and staff, Mark Bostick Golf Course is just too expensive.

“You have to be diverse in providing public services,” Wilkins said.

He said it was important the city has a golf course given the diversity of parks and recreational facilities otherwise present, many of which operate at losses. On a recent Friday, he and a group of friends enjoyed a round of golf at Ironwood Golf Course despite rainy conditions.

Ron Wilkins threads the needle on a tough shot on hole 13. (Nicholas Mascilli/WUFT)

The course also hosts a variety of events. Many of these events cater to younger golfers. Randy Schum and David Gollwitzer, part-time course employees, both see the importance of the course’s community offerings. Both agree that the course needs upgrades to improve its revenue generation.

Schum, a 71-year-old Micanopy resident, feels that the city needs to “spend money to make money.” His feelings echoed Myott at the Sept. 12 meeting when the associate from BerryDunn explained that capital investments and an increased operating budget hold the potential to increase the course’s revenue.

Randy Schum (left) and David Gollwitzer (right) maintain the golf carts during a rainy day at Ironwood Golf Course. (Nicholas Mascilli/WUFT)

Due to the thick vegetation on the wooded side of the driving range, Schum and his co-workers have struggled to get balls out when they get stuck in this area. He thinks that the city is losing money on small situations like this across the course. Simple enhancements, like a fence to keep balls out of inaccessible areas or minor improvements to other parts of the course, could save the city money and help keep the course around, Schum said.

“I don’t expect that the golf course would operate at a profit,” said Gainesville mayor Harvey Ward. “I do expect that it should be something we can be proud of.”