Santa Fe Raiders youth softball prepares for the World Series

The crack of the bat and the clatter of cleats fill the air as the Sante Fe Raiders prepare for their upcoming tournament.

“We’re getting these kids prepared for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. They’re being able to play against teams from other countries,” Santa Fe Head Coach Gene Findley said.

After winning districts, the Raiders were invited to represent the city in the Babe Ruth World Series.

This 8-and-under all-girls softball team will play against 11 other teams from around the country.

With the Pool Play Games beginning on July 29 and the championship on Aug. 3, Findley said he has high hopes for the girls' performance.

“We’re hoping to play all nine days… the games will run from Saturday to the championship game on Thursday,” Findley said.

With two to three practices a week, the girls have worked hard to compete at this level, he said. A typical practice includes scrimmages, drills and power exercises.

“Do it right, do it light. If we do it wrong, we do it long,” Findley said. “As long as they continue to do the little things right, big things will happen.”

Emery Tomlinson, a 9-year-old player, had this to say about the upcoming tournament: “I’m nervous and excited. It’s really fun playing.”

According to Emery, the team gets along great. “We are all friends. We’re all happy and competitive. I’m one of the competitive ones,” said Emery.

Haidyn Ford, player number 34, said she looks forward to the trip and competing on the field. “I like that I can be outside. I just like working with my teammates,” Haidyn said.

The Raiders have posted a GoFundMe to help the players and families with expenses for the tournament.

“Anything and everything that anybody can do is a great blessing to us. Our main goal is for these kids to have a good experience while they’re down there,” Findley said.