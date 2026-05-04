Ignite Life Center pastor’s son fails to appear for arraignment in new case

Christian David Vargas, 22, did not appear in Alachua County Eighth Judicial Circuit Court on Monday, May 4 for his first arraignment on charges of lewd or lascivious battery involving a victim between the ages of 12 and 16, a second-degree felony. The case stems from allegations reported to authorities in June 2021 as stated in the investigative remarks in court records.

This case marks the defendant’s first time facing these charges as an adult.

Court records show that an arrest warrant was served on April 7 and Vargas was later released on a $250,000 bond. The bond was guaranteed by his father, Mark Vega, who is facing charges of failing to report suspected child abuse, abandonment or neglect. Vega has been out on a $50,000 bond since turning himself in at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office on November 24, 2025.

Two prior cases from 2023 involving similar allegations remain open under case management, both originating when Vargas was a minor. Vargas was arrested in July 2023 on two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior, a second-degree felony. The defendant has been on pre-trial release with a GPS monitor since then.

In July 2025, Vargas’ lawyer Gilbert Schaffnit shared in court that depositions of state witnesses have been completed and the defense and prosecution have initiated a plea deal negotiation: “It is extremely unlikely that the case will proceed to trial, but rather that the cases herein will result in a negotiated plea. Moreover, it is likely that the case will conclude in the next sixty (60) days.”

WUFT reached out to Schaffnit to see if there was an update on the plea deal negotiation but there was no clarification since the office does not comment on pending litigation. 10 months after that statement in court, both 2023 cases still remain under case management.

At the hearing, Judge Robert K. Groeb asked if the defendant was notified of the arraignment, to which the court clerk confirmed that he was. Judge Groeb proceeded to highlight that Vargas was not present and set a new bond for his arrest of $50,000.

Schaffnit would not confirm to WUFT if he was representing Vargas in this case. Court documents do not yet list Vargas’ legal representation.