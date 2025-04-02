Terrell Bradley's civil case does not settle out of court; attorneys agree on a trial date

Terrell Bradley was left with more than a quarter-million dollars in medical debt from his injuries from a Gainesville Police K9: a lost eye, two broken fingers, twelve stitches near his temple and spinal leakage. Bradley was unarmed and hiding in the bushes after running from a traffic stop when the K9 attacked. (Katie Hyson/WUFT News)

Terrell Bradley and the city of Gainesville agreed on Monday to an August 2026 trial date stemming from a lawsuit he filed following a high-profile police K-9 biting incident in 2022.

A Gainesville Police Department K-9 officer mauled Bradley in July 2022 after he fled from police. The K-9 officer, Ranger, took Bradley's right eye and left him with broken bones and spinal fluid leakage.

Bradley was pulled over for a traffic violation and asked to exit the vehicle. He got out, struck a police officer with his elbow and took off on foot to nearby bushes, where he hid for about an hour.

While Bradley was hiding, former Cpl. Josh Meurer responded to the scene and deployed Ranger to search for Bradley, according to the arrest report.

Ranger located Bradley and attacked him. According to the arrest form, Bradley was unable to make any post-Miranda statements.

Bradley’s injuries were catastrophic, he had to be airlifted to Tampa General Hospital for emergency care. The lifesaving procedures came at a steep cost, leaving Bradley burdened with more than $250,000 in unpaid medical bills due to his lack of insurance.

After officers detained Bradley, they searched his vehicle. A stolen Glock pistol, 9mm ammunition and two grams of marijuana were confiscated by police.

Bradley is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon after a 2010 unarmed robbery conviction.

Bradley’s lawyer, Greg Durden of Fort Lauderdale, did not respond to a reporter’s multiple attempts to reach him this week. He filed the suit on Bradley’s behalf in July 2024.

