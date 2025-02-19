Teacher facing felony grooming charge in Ocala over texts with student

Police in Ocala arrested a high school teacher after detectives who were investigating a student who brought a gun to school uncovered an 18-month relationship between the student and his teacher.

Detectives were searching the phone of the student, who they did not identify, after he was accused of bringing a firearm to Forest High in December 2024. During the investigation, detectives found communications with someone named Mrs. Steed with a red heart next to the name.

Police identified Lindsey Marion Steed Rickman, 35, as the teacher. She formerly taught in a middle school in the district, according to state records. Police arrested Rickman last week in the case. She posted $1,500 bail and told a judge she would hire her own lawyer.

The judge also ordered Rickman to have no contact with any child and said she was not allowed to volunteer or work at any job where she might interact with anyone under 18.

Rickman could not be reached immediately for comment. The phone number listed for her had been disconnected, and she was not allowed to be at work under the judge's conditions so she couldn't be reached through the school. No defense lawyer representing her so far has been identified in the court records.

She is expected to be arraigned March 18.

Court records said detectives found text messages between Rickman and the student dating back to at least June 2023.

Rickman and the teenager developed a relationship that started years ago, while the child was under the age of 18, police said. According to arrest records, Rickman said “You’re so cute,” and “I love you,” to the underage student.

Detectives said Rickman told the student she was “sittin' at the house all by myself, Myatt is working nights.” Myatt is Rickman’s husband.

Lindsey Marion Steed married Myatt Lee Rickman on December 4, 2020, according to the state of Florida marriage record.

Rickman denigrated her husband in one text with the student but otherwise said their relationship was good, according to arrest records.

According to arrest records, Rickman wanted to meet the student to hug him at a local Publix, saying she was in her pajamas on the way to meet him. Rickman also asked the teenager if he had a girlfriend, to which he responded with no, only her.

According to arrest records, Rickman told the student, “I’ll stick to shaping the minds of the youth.”

The teen told police the two never had a physical, sexual relationship but said he could have done so. “It ain’t that hard,” he told police.

Detectives identified Rickman as an authority figure at the school. Rickman was arrested for using her authority status to groom the teenager.