New fire station to improve emergency response time in southwest Gainesville

The Alachua County Fire Rescue have officially unveiled its new state-of-the-art fire station on Friday for southwest Gainesville.

Positioned strategically at 10180 Southwest 24th Avenue, this cutting-edge facility stands as a testament to foresight, community planning and an unwavering commitment to the safety of residents.

The completion of this 11,500-square-foot facility, accomplished in February 2024, comes with a total budget cost of $6.5 million. The area is currently witnessing the construction of 24 diverse projects, including an Alachua County Sports Events Center, a gas station and parking.

Fire Rescue Chief Harold Theus provided insights into the station's design, emphasizing functionality and comfort for the firefighters who call it home during their shifts. The intentional layout spans 7,500 square feet for living spaces and dedicates the remaining space to bays, including officer suites, individual lockers and personal spaces for each firefighter.

Alachua County Manager Michele Lieberman shared the extensive journey that led to this milestone. "This station has been a very, very long time coming. It was part of the 2004 fire services master plan, which identified the need for fire services on Southwest 24th Avenue to meet the community's growing needs."

Alachua County Commission Chair Mary Alford underscored the commitment to both residents and firefighters' safety, praising the building's hidden energy-efficient features. She emphasized the integration of solar panels and innovative fans designed for sustainability and functionality.

Chair Alford further commended the collaborative effort within the team and highlighted the building's aesthetic appeal, noting, "Isn't this the most Instagram-worthy building you've been in in a long time?"

Chief Theus delved into the historical significance of the station's location. "In 2012, it was identified that there needed to be a fire station here in the southwest area along Southwest 24 Avenue. Even before then, in 2004, a master plan was done – a fire service master plan. It identified a growing area along Southwest 24th Avenue in Alachua County."

He recounted the challenges faced when the city of Gainesville annexed the territory covered by Engine 80 at Station 80 in 2008. The subsequent need for fire services outside the city limits prompted a reevaluation in 2012.

"The suggestion was to move your Engine 80 asset out farther west into this area that's growing," Chief Theus said.

The Rock School band performs some music for the pre-ceremony to commemorate the event. The local school is located a few minutes from the new fire rescue station. (Brandon Benitez/ WUFT news)



After a period of dormancy, a breakthrough occurred in 2019. "This parcel came for sale, and the county purchased it. Then COVID-19 happened and everything kind of stopped for a year or two. In January 2023, we actually broke ground here and started the construction process to build."

This strategic relocation isn't just about moving assets; it's about keeping pace with the rapid development in the region. "As this area has developed with residential neighborhoods really very quickly, it's important that we're here," Chief Theus emphasized.

The Southwest 24th Avenue corridor is home to schools, churches and residential communities, necessitating an advanced life support resource.

"This is probably one of my proudest moments since I've been a commissioner. We did a good job, and I'm not afraid to say that,” said Alford.

Acknowledging the rapid growth in the area, Chair Alford highlighted the need for essential services. "This is one of the fastest-growing areas of our county, and we have to provide services to the people that are here."

Alachua County Commission Chair Mary Alford addresses the crowd for the new fire rescue station. Alford humorously and confidently boasts a firefighter helmet. (Brandon Benitez/WUFT news)



Chair Alford's pride extended beyond the aesthetics and functionality of the facility. "The fact that we have incorporated so many sustainability features and so many health features into this, to protect the health of our firefighters, and to help them do the best job they can, I'm just so proud."

The completion of this project not only serves the immediate needs of the community but also sets a standard for future fire stations.