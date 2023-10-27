© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
Citizens help Ocala Police catch 'career criminal'

WUFT | By Jacob Sedesse
Published October 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT

A high-speed chase in Ocala ended with the arrest of a man police officials called a 'career criminal'--but two citizens jumped into action to make it all happen.

One of the two citizens the Ocala Police Department recognized attempted to stop the suspect after he crashed a vehicle marked as stolen from The Villages at the intersection of State Road 40 and North Pine Avenue. Another prevented the suspect's attempt to carjack another vehicle in a drive-thru line and pinned him to a wall where police officers could put him in handcuffs.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Prouty, 39. Prouty was arrested by officials from the Ocala Police Department and is set to face several charges from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
Jacob Sedesse
