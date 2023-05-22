Gainesville Police arrest man after seven-hour armed standoff

Gainesville Police say an armed man barricaded himself inside a home in the Anglewood subdivision off Newberry Road early Monday morning. Officers arrested Ronald Corey Schultz after more than seven hours of negotiations, according to a news release from the department.

Police were sent to the home at about 2:35 a.m. Monday in reference to a stabbing, according to the press release. There they found an adult victim with cuts on his arms.

Police say Schultz refused to come outside but talked with officers at his front door. According to the release, he opened the door multiple times armed with a pistol and a shotgun. No shots were fired. Officers say, Schultz eventually put down his weapons and came out. The GPD SWAT division arrested him on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.