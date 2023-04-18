Two people hospitalized following collision on West University Avenue

Two people were taken to the hospital around 6 p.m. Monday after the driver of a red Ford F-150 truck lost control of the vehicle on West University Avenue and Northwest 24th Street, crashing into a red Nissan Altima and sending the car into a ditch, according to witnesses at the scene.

Gainesville Fire Rescue District 1 Chief Don Campbell said the driver of the Nissan was trapped in the vehicle, and the roof was cut open using the Jaws of Life and other tools to extricate him. The driver of the Nissan was described as a man in his mid-to-late 20s.

Witnesses said the man was breathing and was able to speak.

According to witness Nevaeh Conyers, the Ford Truck swerved out of control and hit the Nissan as it turned left onto West University Avenue. The Nissan then crashed through a metal railing and off a raised sidewalk landing partially on the front yard of a residential area.

The Nissan also scraped a tree trunk as it fell and landed at an angle, the back wheels of the car on the sidewalk and the front part of the car on a grassy area.

Witnesses said the driver of the Ford truck was a woman in her early-to-mid 60s. The woman complained of having a headache after the accident, according to witnesses.

No further information regarding the injuries the two drivers may have sustained was available.