Gainesville man charged with two counts of first-degree murder is arrested in Michigan

A Gainesville man charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted homicide in connection with a Feb. 2 shooting was arrested Friday in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he had fled, according to the Gainesville Police Department. He is currently in custody at the Alachua County jail.

Police say Dallvion Jarrell Parker, 28, is alleged to have fatally shot a man and a woman on Feb. 2 at 229 NW 3rd Ave. He is also accused of shooting two other people, injuring one of them.

Parker was identified in police reports as the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.

Police state that Parker arrived unannounced at the victim's home at 1:24 a.m. Feb. 2, and after a brief conversation with the victim, witnesses say he left, according to police reports.

Witnesses told police Parker returned several minutes later, this time wearing a mask over his face. They said Parker burst through the door and fatally shot the female victim at close range before following another victim into a bedroom and shooting him several times, according to police reports. That victim was able to call 911 and was transported to a hospital.

A witness who was able to flee the scene told police he saw Parker follow another victim out to the porch and fatally shoot him when the victim fell to the ground, according to police reports.

The day after the shooting, police say Parker met with his boss and told him his brother had died and he needed "bereavement leave."

Several photos of Parker driving a 2022 black Nissan Sentra were caught on camera by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. On Feb. 8, security cameras placed Parker's car in Kalamazoo, Michigan, at an address where GPD detectives discovered Parker had made "lengthy phone calls to a female who lives in Kalamazoo." Kalamazoo police were able to confirm Parker's black Nissan Sentra was parked at that address.

A witness was able to positively identify Parker through social media and a GPD photo lineup. Parker was subsequently arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Text messages between Parker and the female victim indicate that their relationship ended in November. Their most recent communication, which lasted about two minutes, took place the day before the shooting.