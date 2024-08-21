Union leader James Ingle will join Gainesville City Commission after Tuesday election victory

There was little fanfare when James Ingle, 47, learned he would be Gainesville’s newest city commissioner.

About a dozen of his supporters and friends gathered outside Cypress & Grove Brewing Company Tuesday afternoon, casually joking and drinking as election results trickled in.

Ingle beat Fareed “Reed” Johnson, 32, by a margin of about 62% to 39% according to unofficial results that will be certified later this week. The incumbent, Reina Saco, did not run for re-election.

Ingle told WUFT that on his first day as a commissioner, he will work to regain the city’s control over Gainesville Regional Utilities. He called the state’s control over GRU a coup.

Through the afternoon, he joked with current commissioner Byran Eastman and spoke with Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward. He stuck to his unpretentious roots as a labor leader. There was no speech or big announcement as the group realized his victory.

Ingle is the president of the Gainesville chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He said he anticipates remaining the president throughout his time in commission but said he’ll readjust if needed.

Ingle moved to Gainesville in the 1990s, according to his website, and has served on the CareerSource Board and the Alachua County Plan Board. He ran three previous unsuccessful campaigns for city commission. One in 2010, another in 2012 and last in 2022.

According to campaign materials, Ingle is endorsed by various groups including the Sierra Club Florida Chapter, the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and current Gainesville mayor Harvey Ward. He out-fundraised his opponent, nearly tripling Johnson’s funds.

Fareed “Reed” Johnson was born and raised in Gainesville and served as the vice chair of the Gainesville Police Department Advisory Council. He is endorsed by state senator Keith Perry who supported the state’s decision to take control of Gainesville Regional Utilities.

The election was part of a series of primaries statewide on Tuesday.

Aaron Klein, director of communications for the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections, said the vote will be certified on Thursday. Ingle will be sworn in Jan. 2, 2025, and will serve a four-year term, according to the city clerk’s office.

