WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Campaign 2024
These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.

Union leader James Ingle will join Gainesville City Commission after Tuesday election victory

WUFT | By Matthew Cupelli
Published August 21, 2024 at 3:38 AM EDT
James Ingle, left, wearing blue, chats with supporters at Cypress & Grove Brewing Company on Tuesday as they await results from local precincts. (Matthew Cupelli/WUFT News)
James Ingle, left, wearing blue, chats with supporters at Cypress & Grove Brewing Company on Tuesday as they await results from local precincts. (Matthew Cupelli/WUFT News)

There was little fanfare when James Ingle, 47, learned he would be Gainesville’s newest city commissioner.

About a dozen of his supporters and friends gathered outside Cypress & Grove Brewing Company Tuesday afternoon, casually joking and drinking as election results trickled in.

Ingle beat Fareed “Reed” Johnson, 32, by a margin of about 62% to 39% according to unofficial results that will be certified later this week. The incumbent, Reina Saco, did not run for re-election.

Ingle told WUFT that on his first day as a commissioner, he will work to regain the city’s control over Gainesville Regional Utilities. He called the state’s control over GRU a coup.

Through the afternoon, he joked with current commissioner Byran Eastman and spoke with Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward. He stuck to his unpretentious roots as a labor leader. There was no speech or big announcement as the group realized his victory.

Ingle is the president of the Gainesville chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He said he anticipates remaining the president throughout his time in commission but said he’ll readjust if needed.

Ingle moved to Gainesville in the 1990s, according to his website, and has served on the CareerSource Board and the Alachua County Plan Board. He ran three previous unsuccessful campaigns for city commission. One in 2010, another in 2012 and last in 2022.

According to campaign materials, Ingle is endorsed by various groups including the Sierra Club Florida Chapter, the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and current Gainesville mayor Harvey Ward. He out-fundraised his opponent, nearly tripling Johnson’s funds.

Fareed “Reed” Johnson was born and raised in Gainesville and served as the vice chair of the Gainesville Police Department Advisory Council. He is endorsed by state senator Keith Perry who supported the state’s decision to take control of Gainesville Regional Utilities.

The election was part of a series of primaries statewide on Tuesday.

Aaron Klein, director of communications for the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections, said the vote will be certified on Thursday. Ingle will be sworn in Jan. 2, 2025, and will serve a four-year term, according to the city clerk’s office.
Tags
Florida Votes Gainesville
Matthew Cupelli
Matthew is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Matthew Cupelli