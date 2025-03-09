Flavors of Florida 2025

This episode features the annual Flavors of Florida presented by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, also known as IFAS. Now in its tenth year, the event will be on April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Champions Club in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. Participants will sample delicious foods and beverages produced in the Sunshine State and aided by UF/IFAS research. Chef-curated tastings highlight at least one fresh, seasonal ingredient from a UF/IFAS research facility or a generous Florida farmer. The UF/IFAS Blueberry Breeding Program will again offer taste-testing of its new blueberry varieties; beef from Quincey Cattle Beef and the Florida Peanut Federation along with many others will be showcased in tasty recipes A portion of each ticket purchased will directly benefit the Florida 4-H Youth Development Program.

Heather Adebayo, IFAS Assistant Director of Special Events, Kaylin Hilton, IFAS and Extension Director of Development and 4H State Program Leader Stacey Ellison share information about the event and how IFAS has made an impact on agriculture, human and natural resources, and life sciences to benefit residents in all 67 counties in Florida.

Flavors of Florida

April 3 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Champions Club at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field

Tickets available at tinyurl.com/IFASFOF25