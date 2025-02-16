Scott Darius, Executive Director, Florida Voices for Health

This episode features Florida Voices for Health, a coalition of community organizations, businesses, and individuals working to create a health care system that works for every Floridian. They collaborate with various partners to work together to bring the latest resources and information into communities all over Florida. They also focus on the stories and the interests of hard working, low-and-moderate income Floridians to make sure they are represented in the health reform debate.

Scott Darius, Executive Director of Florida Voices for Health, shares information on how they connect constituents and stakeholders to healthcare decision makers. The real health care stories of everyday Floridians can be more powerful than data and statistics, and when shared one-on-one or in small groups, can permanently reframe policy issues for those in positions of power. More information on Florida Voices for Health activities and how you can be involved is available at https://www.healthyfla.org