HeART Wall: A Love Letter to Gainesville, from Gainesville

This episode features the “HeART Wall: A Love Letter to Gainesville” a 208-foot long public art installation featuring over 2,000 mosaic hearts created by Alachua County residents. The HeART Wall is funded by One Nation One Project, a national arts in health initiative designed to activate the power of the arts, repair the social fabric of our nation, and heal our communities. Gainesville is one of 18 cities in the US selected to participate.

Since November of 2023, visual artist Sarah Hinds has been leading a massive effort to transform a once blank and stagnant public wall into a beautiful work of art. After 30+ workshops and assembly parties held in schools, community centers, UF Health Shands Hospital, and her own home, Sarah and Arts in Medicine will celebrate the achievement at a public celebration on July 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Depot Park in downtown Gainesville. The HeART Wall celebration is part of One Nation One Project’s Summer (YOU)th Celebration at Depot Park.

Public Celebration: July 27 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Depot Park | Gainesville

More information at https://artsinmedicine.ufhealth.org/programs/community-programs-2/visual-art/heartwall/