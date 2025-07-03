Hurricane supplies will now be tax-free in Florida

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Supply kit materials (WUFT News)

• FPREN: Hurricane preparation now tax-free in Florida. "State of FL approves permanent tax exemption for hurricane and safety supplies"

• WUFT: Addressing pain in women’s health: New guidelines for IUD insertions. "The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said over the counter drugs, such as Ibuprofen, are not effective forms of pain management during this procedure."

• Main Street Daily News: UF/IFAS gives tips on how to have a blast safely on Fourth of July. "Understanding that many fireworks can contain illegal ingredients that can cause injury is key to safe handling."

• The Independent Florida Alligator: Proposed housing development near Paynes Prairie puts park’s future in question - The Independent Florida Alligator. "Residents raised concerns over the project’s environmental viability."

• Main Street Daily News: Newberry’s Zip! at Haile Quarry to open July 16. "Soaring like an eagle, racing like a panther, climbing like a bear and battling with an alligator are all feats not many humans get to experience in a lifetime."

• WCJB: Williston Animal Shelter urgently seeks help, kennel capacity strained. "Shelter leaders said even fostering for the extended holiday weekend could be helpful."

• WCJB: Gainesville restaurant launching burger named after DJ Lagway. "DJ’s Cast Iron Burgers in Gainesville is launching the Lagway Burger, and for the next few weeks, some people get to try it early."

• WCJB: Chiefland teen raises money one cup at a time with his lemonade stand. "Kirby launched his stand, “Little Lemon,” at the Chiefland Flea Market with one goal in mind, to help others."

Around the state

• Central Florida Public Media: Central Florida groups already feel the loss of $396M in federal education funding. "The Trump administration announced it would withhold $6 billion in education grants to schools and education groups throughout the country."

• Fox 35 Orlando: Government plans to fight flesh-eating maggot by breeding billions of flies. "The U.S. government plans to release billions of sterilized flies over Mexico and southern Texas to fight a flesh-eating pest that threatens livestock and wildlife."

• News Service of Florida: Trump's dispute with Pulitzer is going to the Florida Supreme Court. "Pulitzer Prize board members want to halt a defamation lawsuit filed after the board refused to rescind a 2018 award to The New York Times and The Washington Post."

Hurricane graphic (FPREN)

• Associated Press: NOAA delays cutoff of data for hurricane forecasting. "Meteorologists and scientists warn of severe consequences when the satellite data ends July 31."

• WLRN-Miami: PolitiFact FL: Fact-checking Trump's remarks during 'Alligator Alcatraz' visit. "President Donald Trump toured Florida's Alligator Alcatraz migrant detention facility in the Everglades ahead of its first expected detainees. Here is a fact-check of some of Trump's remarks."

• News4Jax: Los Angeles burger chain, Fatburger, coming to Orange Park with plans to expand in Florida. "The Los Angeles-based burger chain, Fatburger, is coming to Orange Park with plans to expand in Northeast Florida."

• Central Florida Public Media: UPDATE: Governor vetoes funding for Central Florida Public Media. "Central Florida Public Media will lose $100,000 in state funding after Governor DeSantis vetoed the funds this week."

• Jacksonville Today: BIT OF JOY | Gelato July. "One of our favorite Jacksonville traditions has returned for an 11th year: Gelato July at Peterbrooke!"

From NPR News

• Health: Proposed Medicaid cuts threaten the future of Kentucky health clinics

• Culture: Saving history one story at a time

• Economy: Trump announces trade deal with Vietnam

• Science: Could the Milky Way be headed for a collision?

• Environment: Great Plains farmers consider switching crops as aquifer runs out of water

• Economy: A thought experiment on how to fix the national debt problem

• Culture: Performing Madonna at Hebrew school was pivotal for this 'Failed Child Star'

• Culture: America has a major birthday coming up — here's what to expect for the big 2-5-0

Ciara Carle curated today's edition of The Point.