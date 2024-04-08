Keep Alachua County Beautiful Gainesville Great American Cleanup 2024

Today’s episode features Keep Alachua County Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup 2024 in Gainesville, Florida on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Alfred Massey Park, also known as Westside Park, will serve as the headquarters for volunteers to pick up cleaning supplies and receive location assignments throughout the county. The Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest volunteer community improvement program that motivates individuals to take greater responsibility for their community and the collection of litter. Cleanup activities are outdoors and offer the perfect opportunity for individuals, families and groups to enjoy the beauty of our community.

Interim Executive Director Steve Szanka, Cleanup Steering Committee Chair Matt Bushko and Akshita Veerani, Sustainability Program Coordinator, share information on the free event and how to register and join in on the cleanup on April 12 as well as other cleanup activities throughout the year.

Keep Alachua County Beautiful

(352) 371-9444

Open Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration: https://www.kacb.org/the-great-american-cleanup

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/keepalachuacountybeautiful