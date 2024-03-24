Florida Museum of Natural History “Water Shapes Florida” Exhibit

This episode features the Florida Museum of Natural History’s new exhibit “Water Shapes Florida” as well as the free museum educational and outreach programs available to people of all ages. After more than 20 years, the “Northwest Florida: Waterways and Wildlife” exhibit has been transformed into an engaging bilingual experience using an immersive theater, reconstructed habitats, interactive activities and museum objects to tell the story of Florida’s freshwater, from the aquifers underground to the rivers and lakes to the clouds in the sky.

A glass-bottom-boat theater simulates a short journey around some local springs while Captain Bill guides and educates guests through the waters as this immersive experience rides, dives and flies through some of the Sunshine State’s most famous waterways. Video screens have been added to illustrate the aquifer below while a lush hammock forest reveals the plants and animals that call it home. Guests can share what they love about Florida’s water and learn how to be good stewards of this crucial resource.

Florida Museum of Natural History Director Doug Jones and Darcie MacMahon, Director of Exhibits and Public Programs discuss the exhibit and share information on educational programs and outreach and membership opportunities.

Florida Museum of Natural History

3215 Hull Road – Powell Hall

UF Cultural Plaza

Gainesville

(352) 846-2000

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Monday-Saturday

1 to 5 p.m. | Sunday

Open year-round. Closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Website: https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FloridaMuseum

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/floridamuseum/

