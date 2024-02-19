WUFT.org Launch

This episode features the improved look and user experience at WUFT.org, the website serving public media stations WUFT-TV, WUFT-FM and WUFT Classic. For the first time, you can access all WUFT content in one place online. That includes the NPR live stream along with digital, radio and television news offerings, weather updates including live hurricane coverage, state legislature coverage from Fresh Take Florida, Noticias Spanish language content and 24/7 music from WUFT Classic and GHQ, as well as news coverage, WUFT-produced podcasts, and more.

UF College of Journalism and Communications Web Developer Craig Lee and WUFT News Managing Editor Ethan Magoc provide information on how to stream audio with the new persistent audio player, which stays with you when you navigate the site. You can subscribe to The Point newsletter and podcast, and new sections in the navigation bar feature programming schedules, highlights, audio, video, WUFT Passport, podcasts, events, membership information and station services.

