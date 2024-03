Daryl Kirby is a foster parent and a nonprofit owner in Williston, Florida.

He wants to create a safe space for all children, but especially those who come from dysfunctional backgrounds.

The 53-year-old is the founder of Kirby Family Farm, which hosts multiple public and private family events throughout the year.

The next public event at Kirby Family Farm, The Christmas Train, runs from Nov. 24 to Dec. 26.