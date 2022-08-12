WUFT wins two national student Murrow Awards

WUFT News on Thursday was honored with two national awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for work produced in 2021.

Reporter Victor Prieto's story — Run, Regas, Run — earned student honors for Excellence in Video Feature Reporting. The multimedia piece documented Ocala Paralympian Regan Woods' journey to the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

A team project — Rising From the Rubble — earned the student award for Excellence in Video Feature Reporting. Students Landry Baliton, Elizabeth Biro, Jill Colombo, Meleah Lyden, Guamay Martell, Anthony Montalto, Samantha Narson and Alexander Someillan collaborated on stories about Louisiana's recovery from Hurricane Ida.

Each piece will be honored in October at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in New York City.

Both can be seen below.

Earlier, these stories won regional student awards.

In the professional categories, WUFT reporters Katie Hyson and Sky Lebron each earned regional recognition for their work on a Syrian man's pursuit of asylum in Gainesville and the lack of rural broadband access in north central Florida.