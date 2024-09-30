Gainesville Pride 2024: A time of celebration and political preparation

Celebration was in the air at this weekend’s LGBTQ Pride festival, but so was a cloud of politics.

Bo Diddley Plaza was full of tents decorated with rainbow pride flags. Live music and drag queens took center stage and several food trucks catered the event. Organizations, churches and vendors brought pride merchandise and crafts for attendees. Community members attended with their families, friends and pets to show their pride and support for others.

“This is a wonderful event where people get to see the real Gainesville,” said Jade Pringle as she attended her first Gainesville Pride.

Pride comes at a time when many LGBTQ people are concerned about losing hard-fought rights after this year’s election. This includes the possible adoption of Project 2025, a plan that has many concerned for their future safety.

“Project 2025 is an extension of the Heritage Foundation’s project to turn back time on women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and civil rights,” said Jay Maggio, the Vice Chair of the Alachua County Democrats. “This is a project that’s turning back the clocks to a time that was good for maybe a small group of people.”

Transgender people also are feeling under fire after some states, including Florida, have enacted anti-trans legislation.

“I’m mostly a part of this because I have a 57-year-old trans son,” said Elizabeth Husband, a volunteer with PFLAG, an LGBTQ rights organization. “We advocate for laws and policies that are LGBTQ-supportive.”

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation in 2023 that prohibits state colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. He has also signed bills targeting gender-affirming care and abortion.

“I’m voting for love, inclusion and unity for our country this year,” said Kaleigh Joyce, 18, from Fort Lauderdale and a sophomore at the University of Florida.

The Gainesville Pride Festival is crucial for campaigning and sharing political messages. Organizations and advocates for various causes use Pride to educate attendees on important topics before the election in November. This includes the first step: getting voters to the polls.

“We only have until Oct. 7 to register voters,” said Helene Rhine, a volunteer with the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. “About half of the people we’ve seen today are changing their voting location to Gainesville.”

Though these non-profit groups cannot endorse specific candidates, they can advocate for people to vote based on causes and policies they find important. Groups campaigned for women’s rights, gun control, worker unions, education and LGBTQ equality, as they all play a part in how people vote.

“The main thing we’re focused on is Yes on 4. We don’t support individual candidates, but you can guess based on our stances,” said Kendra Vincent, a National Women’s Liberation Gainesville chapter member.

Many minority groups have concerns going into the upcoming election. Plans like Project 2025 mention diversity, equity and inclusion programs, bodily autonomy, social programs, job security, and LGBTQ rights. After the University of Florida removed its DEI program, some fear that Florida and the rest of the country may continue removing structures that protect diversity in education and their rights.

City Commissioner Casey Willits and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office attended the event to support the community. They explained that attending these events connects them and builds trust with people throughout the city.

“It’s important to me as an out LGBTQ commissioner to be in my community, so when people see me, they know they have an advocate in government,” Willits said.

LGBTQ Pride Month takes place in June, but Gainesville chooses to host its pride festival in the fall. Typically planned for a gator football bye week in October, the fall offers cooler weather and an opportunity for University of Florida students to experience community. A scheduling conflict with Bo Diddley Plaza caused the 2024 festival to take place on Sept. 28.

Gainesville Pride is hosted by the Pride Community Center of North Central Florida, a volunteer-run organization that works to enhance the livelihoods of LGBTQ community members and spread awareness and resources. They have run Gainesville Pride for 23 years and organized protections and celebrations for the community.

“We’re here to advocate and help people from the queer community feel at home, but also help people who aren’t queer come learn and have fun,” said Elena Kalina, a Pride Center board member.

Several churches and religious organizations also had booths at the event, showing their unconditional support for the community and departing from traditional norms and expectations.

“We’ve been attending since 2019, and it’s thrilling for me to see every year that more churches are a part of pride,” said Beth Snarr, a First United Methodist Church minister. “We have open hearts, open minds, open doors and believe that God loves everybody.”

Other non-religious groups like PFLAG and The Sunday Assembly attended to raise awareness of the support groups they host for the LGBTQ community in Gainesville. Acting differently than churches or other places of worship, they provide safe spaces and a similar sense of community without practicing religion.

“We actually meet at the Pride Center on the third Sunday of every month,” said David Dale with the Sunday Assembly. “We’re trying to reach young people because there’s a sense that they aren’t drawn to church, but they don’t know there’s other alternatives for community.”

Sports are another way people find communities that are LGBTQ-friendly. The Gainesville Roller Rebels have attended Pride for many years, using it as an opportunity to recruit new members.

“Roller derby is a very queer sport. Even though we operate under the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, that does not mean we only allow women to play. Trans and nonbinary individuals and men can join,” said Cal Karoleski, a league member.

No Pride event would be complete without protesters.

Two people playing music from a large speaker and holding a sign reading “Jesus saves from Hell” set up at the intersection of East 1st Street and University Avenue. Their efforts to counter the sentiments shared in the plaza were met with individuals waving pride flags toward them.

Despite the political opposition, Gainesville Pride is a time for celebrating a community that frequently feels under attack. The LGBTQ community is known for its resilience and devotion to helping others, and Gainesville is no exception.

“It has a lot to do with the politics of Florida,” said Ashley Bowers with the Pride Center. “We’re constantly being pushed aside, so to hold this event shows our pride in the community.”