North central Florida prepares to celebrate Veterans Day

WUFT | By Maia Labbe
Published November 2, 2025 at 9:58 AM EST

On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month an armistice agreement was signed to end fighting during the first World War.

The war didn’t officially end until seven months later, but Nov. 11, 1918, would still go down in history.

We now know it as Veterans Day, and it’s coming up on Tuesday.

Different communities in North Central Florida honor their veterans — from flag placing ceremonies to car shows, Florida seems to have a little bit of everything for Veterans Day.

Veterans in this region are simply hoping it’s a day that’s never forgotten.
Maia Labbe
Maia is a reporter for WUFT News
