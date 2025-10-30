WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UF students share their most memorable trick-or-treating experiences

WUFT | By Chloe Tolton
Published October 30, 2025 at 12:18 PM EDT

Halloween is just around the corner, and with it comes a beloved tradition – trick-or-treating. To get into the spirit of the season, WUFT’s Chloe Tolton headed across the University of Florida campus to ask students: “What is your most memorable trick-or-treating experience?”

Those responses from UF students on their most memorable trick-or-treating experience were produced by WUFT’s Chloe Tolton. We hope this segment got you in the Halloween spirit.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Chloe Tolton
Chloe is a reporter who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Chloe Tolton

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required