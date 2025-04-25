UF Health and United Healthcare reconcile contract differences, affecting 100,000 patients

After months of negotiations, UF Health hospitals and physicians are once again part of the United Healthcare network.

This agreement impacts nearly 100,000 UF patients in Gainesville, Jacksonville, and St. Augustine.

Coverage between United Healthcare and UF Health had been suspended since last September, requiring United patients to either obtain referrals or pay out of pocket for services. Greg Harrison, a spokesperson for UF Health, expressed relief at the resolution, stating, “So we were trying to not only get paid for what we were supposed to be paid for at contracted rates, we're grateful to be able to come to fair and acceptable terms.”

The new contract is set to begin on May 5th and will run through 2028.