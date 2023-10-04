© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
NPR's Steve Inskeep examines lessons from Lincoln in new book, 'Differ We Must'

WUFT | By Glenn Richards
Published October 4, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT
Differ We Must

WUFT-FM Morning Edition host, Glenn Richards, recently spoke with NPR Morning Edition host, Steve Inskeep. As a journalist, Inskeep has had a distinguished career marked by a relentless pursuit of truth and a deep commitment to storytelling. He joined Morning Edition as a host and reporter in 2004 and has also made multiple guest appearances on television for ABC, NBC, CNN, & PBS. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and The Atlantic.

Beyond his role as a broadcast journalist, Steve Inskeep has also made his mark as an author, offering readers thought-provoking insights into contemporary issues and historical events. His writing combines meticulous research with a talent for narrative, making complex topics accessible to a broad audience.

His first book, Instant City: Life and Death in Karachi, was published in 2011 followed by a series of historical books based in the 19th century: 2015’s Jacksonland, a history of President Andrew Jackson's conflict with Cherokee chief John Ross who resisted the removal of Indians from the eastern United States in the 1830s; and 2020’s Imperfect Union: How Jessie and John Frémont Mapped the West, Invented Celebrity, and Helped Cause the Civil War.

Inskeep’s new book returns to the pre-Civil War era and speaks to today’s polarized country: Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America.

Glenn Richards
Glenn Richards is Operations Coordinator and local host for Morning Edition on WUFT-FM. His background includes 30+ years of radio in South Florida as an air personality, promotion director, and morning show producer (WSHE, WZTA, & WFLC). His previous education includes a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Miami where he was also general manager of WVUM-FM. Upon his arrival in Gainesville in 2006 to pursue a telecommunication master’s degree at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, he worked as an air personality at WRUF-FM (both Rock104 and Country 103.7 The Gator). One of Glenn’s passions is local music. Since 1990, he has produced and hosted local music programs in both South Florida and Gainesville, playing demos and independent releases from unsigned artists, many of whom went on to national prominence including: Marilyn Manson, Sister Hazel, For Squirrels, Matchbox 20, Saigon Kick, Mary Karlzen, Nil Lara, Hundred Waters, and more.
