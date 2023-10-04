NPR's Steve Inskeep examines lessons from Lincoln in new book, 'Differ We Must'

Differ We Must Listen • 10:40

WUFT-FM Morning Edition host, Glenn Richards, recently spoke with NPR Morning Edition host, Steve Inskeep. As a journalist, Inskeep has had a distinguished career marked by a relentless pursuit of truth and a deep commitment to storytelling. He joined Morning Edition as a host and reporter in 2004 and has also made multiple guest appearances on television for ABC, NBC, CNN, & PBS. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and The Atlantic.

Beyond his role as a broadcast journalist, Steve Inskeep has also made his mark as an author, offering readers thought-provoking insights into contemporary issues and historical events. His writing combines meticulous research with a talent for narrative, making complex topics accessible to a broad audience.

His first book, Instant City: Life and Death in Karachi, was published in 2011 followed by a series of historical books based in the 19th century: 2015’s Jacksonland, a history of President Andrew Jackson's conflict with Cherokee chief John Ross who resisted the removal of Indians from the eastern United States in the 1830s; and 2020’s Imperfect Union: How Jessie and John Frémont Mapped the West, Invented Celebrity, and Helped Cause the Civil War.

Inskeep’s new book returns to the pre-Civil War era and speaks to today’s polarized country: Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America.

