NPR's Steve Inskeep examines lessons from Lincoln in new book, 'Differ We Must'
WUFT-FM Morning Edition host, Glenn Richards, recently spoke with NPR Morning Edition host, Steve Inskeep. As a journalist, Inskeep has had a distinguished career marked by a relentless pursuit of truth and a deep commitment to storytelling. He joined Morning Edition as a host and reporter in 2004 and has also made multiple guest appearances on television for ABC, NBC, CNN, & PBS. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and The Atlantic.
Beyond his role as a broadcast journalist, Steve Inskeep has also made his mark as an author, offering readers thought-provoking insights into contemporary issues and historical events. His writing combines meticulous research with a talent for narrative, making complex topics accessible to a broad audience.
His first book, Instant City: Life and Death in Karachi, was published in 2011 followed by a series of historical books based in the 19th century: 2015’s Jacksonland, a history of President Andrew Jackson's conflict with Cherokee chief John Ross who resisted the removal of Indians from the eastern United States in the 1830s; and 2020’s Imperfect Union: How Jessie and John Frémont Mapped the West, Invented Celebrity, and Helped Cause the Civil War.
Inskeep’s new book returns to the pre-Civil War era and speaks to today’s polarized country: Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America.
Find out more:
- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/670070/differ-we-must-by-steve-inskeep/
- https://www.npr.org/people/4080709/steve-inskeep