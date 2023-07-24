Interview with UF Cancer Center Director Dr. Jonathan Licht
Florida ranks second in the nation in cancer cases, and those who receive this unfortunate diagnosis naturally look for hope in the form of advanced treatment and clinical trials. The National Cancer Institute’s “Cancer Centers” program recognizes institutions that lead the way in research, and this year the UF Cancer Center achieved the prestigious NCI designation.
"All Things Considered" host Dana Hill spoke last week with the director of the UF Cancer Center, Dr. Jonathan Licht.