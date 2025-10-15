UF unveils latest HiPerGator supercomputer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida cut the ribbon on the newest edition of its AI supercomputer on Tuesday.

The HiPerGator, now in its fourth version, is, according to UF, the most powerful university supercomputer in the country.

The unveiling featured Chris Malachowsky, the co-founder of Nvidia and a core figure in bringing the HiPerGator to UF. He said AI technology changes so rapidly that companies will turn to new college graduates for help.

“They’re gonna look in the ranks and say, who here can help me figure out what to do, how to do it, how to implement it? They’re gonna be looking to new employees, new hires,” Malachowsky said.

One of those eventual graduates is Nick Marotta, part of a UF student team competing internationally on ways to reduce bone decay in astronauts. He said HiPerGator cuts down the time it takes to run the team’s calculations.

“Especially when these jobs take about, let’s say two to three days, it could take a whole month to do this without HiPerGator,” Marotta said.

UF officials said they are already in the planning stages for the next version of the supercomputer.

