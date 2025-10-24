Built in a flash: new satellite imagery shows rapid construction of “Alligator Alcatraz”

The Everglades, Fla – When construction first started on the plot of land just north of Everglades City in 1968, state officials had big plans.

The site was set to transform into the largest airport in the world, Big Cypress Jetport. With plans for six runways spanning across 39 square miles, it would have measured about five times greater than New York’s JFK Airport.

But only one runway was built and it later shut down due to environmental concerns.

For over half a decade it lay essentially abandoned and forgotten, with nothing but an occasional airplane to show for its former glory.

Now, history could repeat itself and the site — now used as a detention and deportation site for undocumented immigrants — could lay empty once again, as hundreds of detainees were transferred out of the site following a district court judge ruling in late August.

A judge ordered the state to halt construction and influx of immigrants after monthslong legal efforts from environmental groups and representatives calling for the site’s shutdown.

Once the immigrants were transferred out of the site, commonly dubbed as “Alligator Alcatraz,” their status was unknown. Almost two-thirds of the over 1,000 estimated detainees held inside disappeared, with no record of them on ICE’s online database, according to the Miami Herald.

As for the current status of the legal battle, Kevin Guthrie, the DeSantis-appointed executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, appealed the case to be heard in the federal appeals court in Atlanta.