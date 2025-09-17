Horseback healing: Equine therapy offers hope in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — For many people facing physical or mental health challenges, healing doesn’t always happen in a doctor’s office. Sometimes, it happens on horseback.

At Stirrups n’ Strides Therapeutic Riding Center, horses are more than companions — they’re part of the treatment. For nearly two decades, the nonprofit has offered equine-assisted therapy, a program designed to improve balance, coordination, confidence, and mental health.

Therapists at the farm say horseback riding can reduce anxiety, strengthen core muscles, and help individuals with disabilities gain independence.

The inspiration behind the program is deeply personal for founder Betty Gray.

“My daughter right here is the inspiration for all the therapeutic riding,” Gray said.

Her daughter, Kathy Gray, was kicked in the head by a horse at age 3. Equine therapy played a critical role in helping her regain motor skills and her confidence.

“When I got back on that horse, it gave me a lot of confidence,” Kathy said.

Scientific research supports Kathy’s experience. A study from the National Library of Medicine found that therapeutic horseback riding led to improvements in 70% of targeted behaviors among children with autism and other disabilities. Even after the program ended, 63% of those improvements remained.

Now, Kathy shares her story to encourage others to try the therapy.

“I tell them my story, and I’d tell them if I can do it, you can do it,” she said.

Despite its impact, Stirrups n’ Strides faces ongoing financial challenges. As a fully nonprofit organization, sustaining operations and expanding access to therapy remain constant concerns.