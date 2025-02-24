Award-winning cellist Leland Ko holds master class and concert in Gainesville

Professional cellist Leland Ko performed and taught in Gainesville on Saturday as a part of his three-city master class tour.

In 2023, Ko won the National Federation of Music Clubs (NFMC) Young Artist Competition in the Strings category. Part of his prize was the opportunity to secure bookings as a guest musician at NFMC chapters around the U.S. for the next two years. That is what brought his performance to Gainesville.

The Foundation of Music Promotion is Gainesville’s NFMC chapter. The board has wanted to book Ko since they first saw him perform, according to board member Cheryl Poe.

“When we heard him two or three years ago, we said ‘We have got to get this guy here,’” Poe said.

The Gainesville, Jacksonville, and Orlando NFMC chapters collaborated to sponsor and arrange Ko’s weekend master class tour in North Florida.

High school student Elena Clark watching intently as she receives cello lessons from Leland Ko during his master class. (Kaitlyn McCormack/WUFT News)

Although Ko is experienced in playing in front of big crowds, he said has only recently gotten accustomed to taking on a teaching role. He admits to being a bit nervous before the class.

“I know I'm probably not as nervous as the poor students who have to take a lesson in front of people, but I'm so used to preparing for performances where you're not doing so much talking,” Ko said.

For the Gainesville master class, The Foundation of Music Promotion contacted freelance cello teacher, Mattia Imponenti.

Imponenti selected two of his young students to participate. In the class, the chosen student and Ko practiced in front of an audience of musicians and observers. Ko intently watched the student play and gave constructive and impassioned tips and advice.

Elena Clark is an eleventh-grade student taking lessons from Dr. Imponenti, she participated in Ko’s class.

“I was a little intimidated at first performing in front of an audience on this brand-new piece that I had been working on, but it was very welcoming,” said Clark. “It was amazing, he’s really good at what he does, he’s really good at explaining everything and he’s very nice.”

Although Ko only did one-on-one lessons with two students, musicians of all ages, skill levels, and instrumental backgrounds observed the workshop.

Later that evening, Ko and pianist Nadia Azzi set up for their performance in the church.

By 7:30 p.m., the pews were lined with eager Ko fans and cello enthusiasts.

Ko displayed his love for folk music through the combination of songs he played. His collection was called “Volksgeist,” which translates from German as “people’s spirit.”

In the show’s program, Ko shares of the best pieces of advice he has ever received from a past mentor: “music is about life, not the other way around,” he writes.

Sharing music means a lot to Ko.

He considers his work to be in the industry of serving others, he hopes that through performing his passion will provide the audience with an experience that brings the community together.

“I think that helps me feel like I'm part of something larger.” Ko said. “I just love the idea that music is part of the service industry.”

