Energy Burden | Fairer Future

The energy burden facing Gainesville’s low-income residents is not inevitable. As climate change worsens the heat and the storms, making resilient housing that much more important, many people in the community are fired up about change. Ultimately, it won’t take one solution, but a broader commitment to make energy in Gainesville more equitable. That includes increasing the number of affordable homes that keep people warm in winter, cool in summer and with more money in their pockets. Tiny houses, super-efficient Habitat for Humanity dwellings and solar projects for low-income neighborhoods are just a few of the ways the city may get there.

  • Climate burden
    Kyle Deschenes
    Though climate change impacts us all, it presents a greater burden for those living in poverty. How their resilience helps the whole community.
  • Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami build low-income homes with resilience in mind, also keeping utility bills affordable for owners. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami)
    Climate of change at habitat
    Anna Elise Anderson
    Several Florida Habitat for Humanity affiliates are leading the way in building homes that are super efficient — and climate resilient.
  • Sunny side
    Liana Zafran
    Advocates say tiny homes could help ease Gainesville’s affordable housing and energy burden problems. But the little houses face big development hurdles.
  • Tiny houses, big hurdles
    Jason Crider
    Could bringing more solar power to Gainesville’s low-income communities turn the energy burden into an energy benefit?

Navigate the full "Energy Burden" series:

