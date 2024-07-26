Energy Burden | Fairer Future

The energy burden facing Gainesville’s low-income residents is not inevitable. As climate change worsens the heat and the storms, making resilient housing that much more important, many people in the community are fired up about change. Ultimately, it won’t take one solution, but a broader commitment to make energy in Gainesville more equitable. That includes increasing the number of affordable homes that keep people warm in winter, cool in summer and with more money in their pockets. Tiny houses, super-efficient Habitat for Humanity dwellings and solar projects for low-income neighborhoods are just a few of the ways the city may get there.

