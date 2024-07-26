WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Energy Burden | Reaching Out

Many Gainesville residents may not realize how much low-income families struggle to pay utility bills here. A small but committed corps has worked on the problem for years: Churches and social services agencies provide emergency bill payment. Nonprofits and government programs help retrofit homes to use less energy and water. But ultimately, solving the energy burden will take the larger community and core fixes, from affordable housing to transportation.

  • Jackie Leonis feeds a duck, named Aflack by the neighborhood, outside of her home in the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community in Gainesville, Fla., Nov. 18, 2017. Following Hurricane Irma, her utility bill doubled due to GRU estimates and forced her to cut down on several expenses, including food for her pets. "It feels like you can't get out of it," said Leonis, who lives on a fixed income of $1200 a month. "You try to put a little money away to make a better life for yourself and then some emergency comes along." Photo by Andrea Cornejo.
    State of emergency
    Danielle Chanzes
    In a county where the poverty rate is 22 percent, electricity costs are some of the highest in the state and the poorest residents spend an uncommonly high portion of income on electricity bills, just paying those bills has become an emergency for some.
  • Aging in place
    Cecilia Mazanec
    A disproportionate number of clients seeking help with utility costs are seniors. Ensuring their homes are efficient can lower their bills and keep them healthier.
  • Route to poverty — or prosperity
    Monica Humphries
    Transportation is a key part of the energy burden, as low-income families must devote increasing portions of household budgets to getting around — too often unreliably.

Navigate the full "Energy Burden" series:

Home: Energy BurdenThe Storm: The Power of IrmaDeficient DwellingsReaching OutFairer FutureAbout